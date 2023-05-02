You have one week left to claim the PlayStation Plus Collection on PS5

One of PlayStation Plus’ biggest perks is about to end.
As announced in February, PlayStation will cease to offer its free PlayStation Plus Collection of games on PS5 as of May 9th. Since the PS5 launched in November 2020, PS Plus subscribers have been able to download more than a dozen PS4 games to be played via the current-gen console’s backwards compatibility.
This catalogue is available across all three PS Plus tiers (Essential, Extra and Premium) and includes the following games:
- Batman: Arkham Knight
- Battlefield 1
- Bloodborne
- Call of Duty: Black Ops 3 (Zombie Chronicles Edition)
- Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy
- Days Gone
- Detroit: Become Human
- Fallout 4
- Final Fantasy XV Royal Edition
- God of War (2018)
- Infamous Second Son
- The Last Guardian
- The Last of Us Remastered
- Monster Hunter World
- Mortal Kombat X
- Ratchet and Clank
- Resident Evil 7: Biohazard
- Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End
- Until Dawn
Persona 5 was offered through the PS Plus Collection until May 2022.
As with regular monthly free PlayStation Plus games, all you need to do is redeem each title to retain access to them (provided you remain subscribed to the service) even past their removal from the catalogue.
A PlayStation Plus Essential membership starts at $11.99/month.
Image credit: PlayStation