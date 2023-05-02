fbpx
Motorola’s new Edge+ (2023) and Moto G 5G are battery powerhouses

Unfortunately, the Moto G Stylus isn't coming to Canada

Dean Daley
May 2, 20239:00 AM EDT 0 comments

Motorola has announced the Motorola Edge+ 2023, the Moto G 5G and the Moto G Stylus. Unfortunately, Canadians won’t be able to get their hands on the stylus-equipped Moto G Stylus. However, we’ll still have access to the Edge+ and the G 5G.

Moto G 5G

Motorola Edge+ (2023)

Display

6.5”, HD+ (1600x720) | 269ppi, 20:9 , IPS TFT LCD | 120Hz refresh rate

6.7-inch FHD+ pOLED 165Hz display, HDR10+, Dolby Vision

Processor

Snapdragon 480+

Snapdragon 8 Gen 2

RAM

4GB of RAM

8GB of RAM

Storage

64GB, 128GB (expandable)

256GB, 512GB

Dimensions (in.)

163.94 x 74.98 x 8.39mm

161.16 x 74 x 8.59mm

Weight

189g

203g

Rear Facing Camera

48-megapixel + 2-megapixel (macro)

50-megapixel (primary) + 50-megapixel (ultrawide, macro) + 12-megapixel (portrait telephoto, 2x zoom)

Front Facing Camera

8-megapixel

60-megapixel

OS

Android 13

Android 13

Battery

5,000mAh

5,100mAh

Network Connectivity

LTE/5G

LTE/5G

Sensors

Fingerprint (in-display), accelerometor, gyro, proximity, compass

Fingerprint (in-display), accelerometor, gyro, proximity, compass

SIM Type

Nano SIM

Nano SIM

Launch Date

May 25, 2023

Misc

Colours: Harbour Gray, Ink Blue

Colours: Interstellar Black

The Motorola Edge+ 2023 sports a quad-curved endless edge supported by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus. The 6.7-inch display features an FHD+ resolution with a 165Hz refresh rate and HDR+ and Dolby Vision.

There’s also a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, 8GB of RAM, Android 13, and up to 512GB of built-in storage. The smartphone features IP68 water and dust resistance and comes in Interstellar Black with an awesome-feeling velvet anti-glare glass that’s fingerprint and smudge-proof.

The Edge+ also features a 50-megapixel primary camera, a 50-megapixel ultrawide capable of macro shots, a 12-megapixel 2x telephoto portrait camera for improved portrait photography and a 60-megapixel selfie camera.

Additionally, the device offers Portrait Video and Autofocus traction in video mode. And it has a massive 5,100mAh battery that Motorola claims can last two days on a single charge.

This handset launches in Canada on May 25th, with pre-orders opening on May 19th for $1,299.

On the other hand, the Moto G 5G features a 5,000mAh battery, stereo speakers and a headphone jack. Expect a 48-megapixel primary camera with quad-pixel technology for larger pixels that can capture more light in low-light situations. Alongside that, there’s the Macro 2-megapixel camera for close-up shots. For selfies, the smartphone offers an 8-megapixel sensor.

Further, the handset sports a 6.5-inch HD+ display with a whopping 120Hz refresh rate, a notable feature for a budget handset. It features a Snapdragon 480+ processor, 4GB of RAM, and  128GB of expandable storage. It’s worth noting that this device lacks NFC.

This smartphone comes in ‘Ink Blue’ and ‘Harbour Gray’ and will launch in the coming months in Canada on Motorola’s website. It’s currently unknown how much the device will cost in Canada. In the U.S., this handset costs $249 USD (roughly $337 CAD), so we should expect it come in that price range.

For more on Motorola’s Edge+ (2023), check out my hands-on with the smartphone.

