What’s leaving Netflix Canada, Crave and Prime Video in May 2023

As is the case every month, several shows and movies are leaving Netflix Canada, Crave and Prime Video in May.

It’s worth noting that the streaming services may only be removing certain shows and movies for a specific amount of time.

Series like Avatar: The Last Airbender and Gossip Girl and movies like Mean Girls have all left Netflix and then returned to the service months or years later. If you’re more interested in what’s coming to Crave, Prime Video, and Netflix, check out our respective ‘what’s coming to’ posts.

Below are all the shows and movies leaving Netflix, Prime Video and Crave in May.

Leaving Prime Video

Wayne (May 5th)

Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway (May 7th)

Commando 2: The Black Money Trail (May 19th)

Naked Singularity (May 24th)

Wrong Turn (May 29th)

Noor (May 30th)

Leaving Netflix

Star (Seasons 1-3) (May 7th)

Bordertown (Seasons 1-3) (May 10th)

The 100 (Seasons 1-7) (May 20th)

Billy Madison (May 31st)

Full House (Seasons 1-8) (May 31st)

Midnight Diner (Seasons 1-3) (May 31st)

Leaving Crave

Cry Macho (May 2nd)

Homeland Season 8 (May 8th)

The Boss Baby: Family Business (May 14th)

Southpaw (May 14th)

Die In A Gunfight (May 15th)

Thor: Tales Of Asgard (May 16th)

How It Ends (May 19th)

Black Monday (Seasons 1-3) (May 22nd)

Meet The Blacks 2: The House Next Door (May 26th)

Levell Crawford: The Comedy Vaccine (May 27th)

Laurel Canyon: A Place In Time, Episode 1-2 (May 30th)

12 Gifts Of Christmas (May 31st)

Argo (May 31st)

Batman: The Dark Knight Returns: Part 1 (May 31st)

Batman: The Dark Knight Returns: Part 2 (May 31st)

Batman: Year One (May 31st)

Buckley’s Chance (May 31st)

But I’m A Cheerleader (May 31st)

Chaplin (May 31st)

The Dangerous Lives Of Altar Boys (May 31st)

DC Superhero Girls: Hero Of The Year (May 31st)

The Dear Hunter (May 31st)

The Doors (May 31st)

Frances (May 31st)

Free Angela And All Political Prisoners (May 31st)

The Full Monty (May 31st)

The Glass Castle (May 31st)

Gods And Monsters (May 31st)

Green Lantern: Fist Fight (May 31st)

Holmes Next Generation, Season 1 (Canadian Title) (May 31st)

Joshy (May 31st)

Justice League: The New Frontier (May 31st)

The Land Before Time (May 31st)

Lego DC Comics Superheroes: Justice League – Gotham City Breakout (May 31st)

Lego Scooby-Doo!: Blowout Beach Bash (May 31st)

The Limey (May 31st)

The Loneliest Whale (May 31st)

Me, Earl, And The Dying Girl (May 31st)

The Midnight Meat Train (May 31st)

New Order (May 31st)

Norm Of The North (May 31st)

Open Your Eyes (May 31st)

Rhymes For Young Ghouls (May 31st)

Spirit: Stallion Of Cimarron (May 31st)

Stage Beauty (May 31st)

Stronger (May 31st)

Superman: Unbound (May 31st)

Ted 2 (May 31st)

The Truffle Hunters (May 31)

White Men Can’t Jump (May 31st)

Wildhood (May 31st)

Wonder Woman (2009) (May 31st)

Image credit: Netflix