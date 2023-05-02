Fido promo offers $5/mo discount for 24 months on select plans

Rogers flanker brand Fido is offering a $5/mo discount for 24 months on some of its plans.

Customers can punch in promo code FIDOPROMO120 to apply the discount. It applies to Fido’s Data, Talk & Text plans and the provider’s regular talk and text plan. It can be combined with Fido’s $5/mo automatic payments discount, giving a combined $10/mo discount.

Moreover, it appears that you can add the promo code for both bring-your-own phone plans and if you’re getting a device from Fido.

Prices are as follows with both discounts:

8GB – $50/mo (regular $60/mo)

15GB – $57/mo (regular $67/mo)

20GB – $62/mo (regular $72/mo)

Talk and text – $30/mo (regular $40/mo)

You can check out Fido’s plans here.