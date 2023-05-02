Diablo IV follows Dead Island 2 as Canada’s next game over $90

Diablo IV is set to release in June 2023 with a price point of $94.99, adding it to the list of recent video games that cost over $90 in Canada.

The news comes after Dead Island 2 released with a $98.99 price tag for the digital version in the Xbox Microsoft store. The next installment in the Diablo series seems to follow a trend that will surely have some gamers across the country wondering if the high price is worth it.

Modern video games are no stranger to increases in price. Titles such as Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom appeared for $89.99 in the Canadian Nintendo eShop.

Additionally, there’s a Digitial Deluxe Edition of Diablo IV that costs $89.99 USD, which converts to approximately $122.59 CAD, which seems absurd for a video game with a few add-ons.

Diablo IV is set to release on June 6th, 2023 on the Xbox Series X/S, PS4/PS5 and PC, and the game is currently open for pre-order. For more on Diablo IV, check out our hands-on with the game.

Image credit: Blizzard Entertainment

Source: GameStop Via: @Lbabinz