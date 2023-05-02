Diablo IV follows Dead Island 2 as Canada’s next game over $90

Diablo IV is set to release in June 2023 with a price point of $94.99, adding it to the list of recent video games that cost over $90 in Canada.
The news comes after Dead Island 2 released with a $98.99 price tag for the digital version in the Xbox Microsoft store. The next installment in the Diablo series seems to follow a trend that will surely have some gamers across the country wondering if the high price is worth it.
Diablo IV (XSX) pre-order is $89.99 on Amazon ($94.99 MSRP)


Modern video games are no stranger to increases in price. Titles such as Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom appeared for $89.99 in the Canadian Nintendo eShop.
Additionally, there’s a Digitial Deluxe Edition of Diablo IV that costs $89.99 USD, which converts to approximately $122.59 CAD, which seems absurd for a video game with a few add-ons.
Diablo IV is set to release on June 6th, 2023 on the Xbox Series X/S, PS4/PS5 and PC, and the game is currently open for pre-order. For more on Diablo IV, check out our hands-on with the game.
Image credit: Blizzard Entertainment