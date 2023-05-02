Ben Affleck’s Air comes to Prime Video Canada this month

Air will begin streaming exclusively on Amazon’s Prime Video service in Canada and other countries starting May 12th.

Directed by Ben Affleck, the biographical sports drama opened in theatres on April 5th to positive reviews. Air tells the story of Nike’s efforts to sign a business deal with then-NBA rookie Michael Jordan, which, of course, ended up being a massive success for both parties. The film stars Matt Damon, Affleck, Jason Bateman, Marlon Wayans, Chris Messina, Chris Tucker and Viola Davis.

While Air will be available on all devices that support Prime Video, Amazon says Fire TV customers can get an “exclusive look” at the making of the film starting May 5th. The behind-the-scenes feature will be featured right on the Fire TV home screen.

A Prime Video membership costs $9.99/month or $99/year.

Image credit: Amazon Studios