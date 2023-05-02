Apple AirTag might soon have direct competition from Google

If you’re an Android user, you might have another Apple AirTag-like smart tracker to choose from soon.

Twitter user Neïl Rahmouni spotted a new glyph within Google’s Material Icons catalogue, and it has more than a passing resemblance to an Apple AirTag attached to a keyring. The icon is referred to on the site as a Nest Locator Tag (via SlashLeaks).

There have been rumours of a Google-made smart tracker before, and concept images can be found floating around as well. This is the strongest indication yet that the product is real and is in development.

It’s likely the locator tag will make an appearance at Google I/O on May 10th. It’s also possible Google isn’t ready to unveil the product quite yet.

In the meantime, Samsung has a selection of tracker tags that work well on Android, as does Tile.

Source: @neil_rahmouni Via: Android Police