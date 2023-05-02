Save 24 percent on Fitbit’s Luxe fitness tracker today

This deal is back once again and people loved it the last time Fitbit offered it up.
If you’re looking for a fitness tracker to keep track of your fitness this year, check out the Fitbit Luxe as it’s 24% off through Amazon today.
The Fitbit Luxe was released in April 2021 and resembles more like a piece of jewelry. Our review commended its user-friendly interface, comprehensive features, and connectivity options. The device tracks several health and fitness metrics, such as heart rate, sleep patterns, steps, and stress levels. It has a battery life of up to five days on a single charge and is water-resistant.
- Fitbit Luxe in Black/graphite for $128.98 (save 24%)
- Fitbit Luxe in Orchid/platinum Stainless Steel, for $129.95 (save 24%)
- Fitbit Luxe in White/soft Gold Stainless Steel for $129.95 (save 24%)
Read more: Fitbit Luxe Review
MobileSyrup utilizes affiliate partnerships. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, though we may earn a commission on purchases made via these links that helps fund the journalism provided free on our website.
Source: Amazon Canada