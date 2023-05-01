Twitter to begin allowing media publishers to charge per article in May

More changes are coming to Twitter after CEO Elon Musk recently announced that media companies will be able to charge users on a per-article basis rather than through a monthly subscription.

Although it hasn’t been revealed yet how much of a cut Twitter will take, Musk described the upcoming one-click service’ as “a major win-win for both media orgs & the public.” He also noted that the per-article price would be higher than traditional monthly subscriptions.

Rolling out next month, this platform will allow media publishers to charge users on a per article basis with one click. This enables users who would not sign up for a monthly subscription to pay a higher per article price for when they want to read an occasional article.… — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 29, 2023

The move comes after recent changes were met with frustration, including the site’s removal of legacy blue checkmarks and labelling of media organizations, to name a few. Musk is likely hoping that a pay-as-you-please service for media publishers will smooth things over, even if it takes a while to implement fully.

Additionally, a new fee structure for API access on the site has caused some uproar among developers. It looks like Twitter is doing everything in its power to win over the praise of the media again.

As with a lot of news announced by the CEO, early opinions on the change have been mixed. Some users are praising Musk for the upcoming option, while others are questioning why they should have to pay for news on the site at all.

The tweet states that the feature will be rolling out in May, with no official date given. Given the state of the site recently, however, don’t be surprised if we see the option appear sooner rather than later.

Image credit: Shutterstock

Source: @elonmusk Via: The Verge