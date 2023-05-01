Twitter bug briefly revives verified badges for legacy users

Twitter’s Legacy Verified Blue checkmarks are temporarily returning for some users with a simple loophole.

As shared by TechCrunch, former Twitter Legacy Verified users can update their bio to get their Blue checkmark back briefly. The badge even shows the original text that designates the user as “notable in government, news, entertainment, or another designated category,” in contrast to the text that shows when you hover over a Twitter Blue checkmark.

Lmao, updating your bio briefly brings back the legacy checkmark. This app is really being held together by Musky old duct tape, eh? pic.twitter.com/WdOnFRw5Pe — Brad Shankar (@bradshankar) May 1, 2023

However, the badge disappears as soon as the page is refreshed. It’s uncertain whether anyone else can even see the badge’s brief reappearance, but it’s clear that Twitter still retains code that distinguishes between legacy verified and Blue verified users. The company hasn’t released a statement about the bug yet, and CEO Elon Musk hasn’t tweeted about it either.

It doesn’t matter what you change your bio to. In TechCrunch’s example, Amanda Silberling only added a few spaces to her bio, and the checkmark appeared. It was the same with MobileSyrup gaming editor Brad Shankar.

It’s worth noting that Twitter has been reducing its staff recently, and the bug’s appearance is another indication that the platform is not being coded particularly well.

Source: TechCrunch