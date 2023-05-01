Snoop Dogg blazes path towards Ottawa Senators ownership

If you hadn’t heard yet, Ryan Reynolds is in the process of bidding to secure ownership of the NHLs Ottawa Senators. Now, fellow A-list celebrity Snoop Dogg has announced that he has aligned himself with an offer proposed by American film producer Neko Sparks.

Snoop took to Instagram to say, “Amazing what (Sparks) is trying to do in Ottawa, and I’m looking forward to being a part of that ownership team.”

Included in the post was a shot of the rapper rocking his own Senators throwback sweater, showing that maybe his claims are more than Snoop just trying to get in on the trend.

The Athletic’s Ian Mendes reported that if Spark’s group were to win the bid on the team, Snoop Dogg would likely attend several home games in Ottawa next season.

After former owner Eugene Melnyk passed last March, several groups have expressed interest in taking over ownership of the team, from OHL and NBA owners to Ryan Reynolds.

It is unclear how many groups will continue into the second round of bidding, with the final, binding bids having a deadline set for May 15th.

Could we see Snoop Dogg be involved in a future takeover that puts him in the VIP seats at Canadian Tire Centre? Just imagine the Senators’ hype music.

Image credit: Wikimedia Commons

Source: @snoopdogg Via: Daily Hive