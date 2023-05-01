Pixel 7a packaging leak reveals what’s inside the box

Google’s annual I/O event is roughly a week away, and new leaks regarding the Pixel 7a are starting to pop up.

The mid-range phone is expected to be revealed at the event, and while we already know a lot about it, new photos of the Pixel 7a’s retail packaging have surfaced online, giving us a better idea of the phone’s features will offer.

TechDroider shared the retail packaging on Twitter via AndroidPolice.

The packaging reveals several details about the phone, including what is included in the box. The label on the packaging shows that the phone comes with a charging cable and Quick Switch Adapter but not a charging brick, which was already expected, considering that last year’s Pixel 6a did not ship with a charging brick either. The box’s contents should essentially be similar to what shipped with the 6a last year: a USB-C cable, an adapter, a SIM ejector, and a quick start guide.

Further, the Pixel 7a is expected to have sub-6GHz 5G support, but not mmWave, on the Google Store and international variants. This was also the case with last year’s Pixel 6a.

Google Canada Corporation would import Canadian versions of the device based in Nova Scotia, and the handsets would be manufactured in Vietnam.

A recent eBay listing of the device also showed the Pixel 7a in its retail packaging. The box revealed that the phone would have a Hearing Aid Compatibility Rating of M3/T4 for acoustic and induction hearing aids. This is the same rating as Apple’s iPhone 14 and all of Google’s phones since the Pixel 6 Pro.

While some may be disappointed by the lack of mmWave 5G connectivity on the Google Store variant, the phone’s Hearing Aid Compatibility Rating is a positive feature. We’ll have to wait until Google I/O 2023 to learn more about the Pixel 7a’s specs and features.

Source: @techdroider, Via: AndroidPolice