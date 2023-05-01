New Pixel Fold renders give best look yet at upcoming foldable

Google’s newest phone offering is set to be released sometime in June of 2023, and now, we have a closer look at what the Google Pixel Fold might look like through some new leaks.

The photos surfaced on Twitter through Evan Blass and gave a more detailed look at the upcoming foldable. Previously, renders and even some video footage appeared online, but this looks to be the first leak from a historically reputable source.

Blass, whose account is currently private, posted three photos showing off how the Pixel Fold looks. The images show off the front and back covers of the phone, the home screen display and what the phone could look like when folded.

These photos add up to what has been said about the upcoming phone to date. They show off the phone’s foldability, front-facing camera and how the Pixel Launcher home screen will look on the larger foldable display.

Blass included some more personal thoughts on the Pixel Fold’s bezels, saying, “Keep in mind, there’s something to be said for bezels on larger-screen devices.”

The Pixel Fold will likely be announced at the company’s annual developer conference, Google I/O, on May 10 and is set to be released sometime in June 2023. Pre-orders for the phone are slated to open on the same day as the conference.

Source: @evleaks