Despite criticism, The Super Mario Bros. Movie is the first game movie to crack $1 billion

Nintendo’s animated The Super Mario Bros. Mov has been out for less than a month, and it has already reached a new milestone.

Despite initial skepticism and concerns about how an animated adaptation of the beloved video game franchise would fare with audiences, the movie has proven to be a massive success. The movie has officially crossed the $1 billion USD ($1.35 billion CAD) mark in global box office revenue.

The Super Mario Bros. Movie has generated $490 million domestically and $532 million internationally, making it the fifth movie to cross the billion-dollar threshold during the pandemic era, as reported by Variety. The other four movies are Spider-Man: No Way Home, Top Gun: Maverick, Jurassic World Dominion and Avatar: The Way of Water.

Further, the movie made $204 million ($276 million CAD) in its first five days of release, making it the biggest opening weekend of 2023, and is now the most financially successful video game movie ever.

The success of the film is a stark contrast to Nintendo’s first attempt at bringing Mario to the big screen in 1993 with Super Mario Bros., which was a box office flop.

The movie’s success is a clear indication of the demand for video game adaptations and has solidified the idea that more video game adaptions are sure to come in the coming years, especially more of Nintendo’s content.

Source: Variety