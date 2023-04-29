Telecom news roundup: deals from Chatr, Lucky and Public [Apr. 22-28]

Here’s a recap of some of the leading telecom stories and deals from this week.

Business

Members of federal parliament are raising concerns following Rogers’ hiring of former Liberal minister Navdeep Bains.

New customers looking to purchase Freedom Mobile’s services will face higher pricing mere weeks after Québecor acquired it from Shaw.

Bell rolls out 5G+ in parts of Manitoba, including Headingley, Winnipeg, East St. Paul and St. Andrews.

Both Bell and Telus have added 5G+ access to their respective $85/month plans.

Bell has raised the cost of its 100GB Canada-U.S. plan by $5/month.

Telus has planted 1 million trees in efforts to fight climate change.

Rogers’ Q1 2023 results reveal the company made $3.8 billion in revenue and added 95,000 new postpaid wireless subscribers year over year.

Rogers is partnering with SpaceX to bring satellite cellular services to Canadians.

Telus has added new members to its Indigenous Advisory Council.

Deals

Public Mobile is offering customers $40 in credits if they buy a pre-owned device from the company worth at least $100. The offer is active until May 5th. More details are available here.

Public Mobile is also offering its 15GB 4G data plan for $40/month instead of the regular $60.

Lucky Mobile is offering one month of free services until May 1st. More details are available here.

Chatr is also offering a similar deal, crediting customers with one month of free credit.