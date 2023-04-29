Streaming in Canada on Amazon Prime Video, Crave, Disney+ and Netflix [April 24-30]

Every week, MobileSyrup outlines some of the most notable movies and TV shows that recently hit Canadian streaming platforms.

Amazon Prime Video

Citadel [Amazon Original]

Amazon Prime Video Canada release date: April 28th, 2023 (first two episodes, new episodes every Friday)

Genre: Spy thriller

Runtime: 2 hours, 10 minutes

Two amnesiac former spies and lovers are called back to action to stop sinister forces.

Citadel was created by Josh Applebaum (Alias), Bryan Oh (Zoo) and David Weil (Hunters) and stars Richard Madden (Game of Thrones), Priyanka Chopra Jonas (Quantico), Stanley Tucci (Spotlight) and Lesley Manville (The Crown).

It’s worth noting that with a rumoured budget of $300 million USD (around $408 million CAD), Citadel is believed to be the second most expensive series ever made, behind only Prime’s own The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power. Citadel is also intended to be a launchpad for an interconnected universe of international shows set in Italy, India, Spain, and Mexico.

Stream Citadel here.

Crave

Love & Death

Crave release date: April 27th, 2023 (first two episodes, new episodes every Friday)

Genre: Spy thriller

Runtime: 2 hours, 10 minutes

HBO’s latest series is based on the true story of an extramarital affair in 1980 that led Texas housewife Candy Montgomery to murder her friend Betty with an axe.

Love & Death was created by David E. Kelley (Big Little Lies) and stars Elizabeth Olsen (WandaVision), Jesse Plemons (Breaking Bad), Lily Rabe (American Horror Story), Patrick Fugit (Almost Famous) and Krysten Ritter (Marvel’s Jessica Jones).

Stream Love & Death here.

Disney+

Clock [Star Original]

Disney+ Canada release date: April 30th, 2023

Genre: Psychological thriller

Runtime: 1 hour, 32 minutes

Amid pressure to have children from friends, family and society at large, a woman undergoes a desperate clinical trial to fix her broken biological clock.

Clock was written and directed by Alexis Jacknow (American Horror Story) and stars Dianna Agron (Glee), Jay Ali (Marvel’s Daredevil), Melora Hardin (The Office) and Ottawa’s Saul Rubinek (Warehouse 13).

Stream Clock here.

Peter Pan & Wendy [Disney+ Original]

Disney+ Canada release date: April 28th, 2023

Genre: Fantasy adventure

Runtime: 1 hour, 49 minutes

Wendy goes on an adventure with a mysterious boy named Peter to the magical Neverland, putting them into conflict with the evil pirate Captain Hook.

Based on Disney’s animated Peter Pan film, Peter Pan & Wendy was co-written and directed by David Lowery (Pete’s Dragon) and stars Alexander Molony (The Reluctant Landlord), Ever Anderson (Black Widow), Jude Law (Sherlock Holmes) and Fort McMurray, Alberta’s Alyssa Wapanatâhk (Riverdale).

Stream Peter Pan & Wendy here.

Netflix

John Mulaney: Baby J [Netflix Original]

Netflix Canada release date: April 25th, 2023

Genre: Stand-up comedy

Runtime: 1 hour

Saturday Night Live‘s John Mulaney riffs on quicksand, Motown singers, an elderly man he met in a bathroom and more.

Stream John Mulaney: Baby J here.

Sweet Tooth (Season 2) [Netflix Original]

Netflix Canada release date: April 27th

Genre: Fantasy drama

Runtime: Eight episodes (43 to 58 minutes each)

After his friends are captured and imprisoned by the Last Men, Gus must help them escape.

Based on Essex County, Ontario’s Jeff Lemire’s comic of the same name, Sweet Tooth was created by Jim Mickle (Mulberry Street) and stars Nonso Anozie (Game of Thrones), Vancouver’s Christian Convery (The Descendants) and Adeel Akhtar (Utopia).

Stream Sweet Tooth here.

