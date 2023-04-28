Lego’s Donkey Kong sets include Diddy Kong, Dixie Kong and of course, a minecart

Lego has been teasing a Donkey Kong addition to its collection of Super Mario Bros. sets for some time. Now, we have a full breakdown of the toys on offer, pricing, and an August 1st release date.

The iconic Nintendo franchise will be represented in four separate expansion sets, listed on Lego’s website:

Diddy Kong’s Mine Cart Ride for $109.99 USD

Donkey Kong’s Tree House for $59.99 USD

Rambi the Rhino $10.99 USD

Dixie Kong’s Jungle Jam for $26.99 USD

The website lists the sets as “coming soon on August 1, 2023.” Unfortunately, the Canadian Lego website hasn’t been updated yet. It looks like we’ll have to wait a little longer to get official Canadian pricing and availability.

In the meantime, you can check out the sets on the American website.

Image credit: Lego

Source: Lego