Lego’s Donkey Kong sets include Diddy Kong, Dixie Kong and of course, a minecart

Lego has been teasing a Donkey Kong addition to its collection of Super Mario Bros. sets for some time. Now, we have a full breakdown of the toys on offer, pricing, and an August 1st release date.
The iconic Nintendo franchise will be represented in four separate expansion sets, listed on Lego’s website:
- Diddy Kong’s Mine Cart Ride for $109.99 USD
- Donkey Kong’s Tree House for $59.99 USD
- Rambi the Rhino $10.99 USD
- Dixie Kong’s Jungle Jam for $26.99 USD
The website lists the sets as “coming soon on August 1, 2023.” Unfortunately, the Canadian Lego website hasn’t been updated yet. It looks like we’ll have to wait a little longer to get official Canadian pricing and availability.
In the meantime, you can check out the sets on the American website.
Image credit: Lego
Source: Lego