Twitter to begin allowing cannabis companies to advertise freely

Elon Musk thinks 4/20 is funny.

This makes it not much of a surprise to hear that Twitter will begin allowing cannabis companies to advertise freely on the platform, as confirmed in a recent press release.

This guideline change comes after Twitter became the first major platform to allow cannabis advertisements earlier this year. Previously, the company was prohibited from showing weed products in its ads or promoting the sale of any cannabis products. They could, however, link ads to websites selling the products.

The press release goes on to say that companies “may also continue responsibly linking to their owned and operated web pages and e-commerce experiences for CBD, THC, and cannabis-related products and services.” The site also made changes for medical licensees and opened up additional recreational markets.

Twitter may now have a leg up on other sites like Google and Meta that still prohibit ads related to cannabis and cannabis-related products.

Musk is no stranger to cannabis culture, both by indulging himself on Joe Rogan’s podcast (although we’re pretty sure that was a one-time thing) or through multiple jokes throughout his many companies.

The CEO even set 4/20 as the date to remove legacy blue checks for users on Twitter and test the launch of SpaceX’s Starship and Super Heavy rocket.

Final date for removing legacy Blue checks is 4/20 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 11, 2023

Teams continue working towards Thursday, April 20 for the first flight test of a fully integrated Starship and Super Heavy rocket → https://t.co/30pJlZmrTQ pic.twitter.com/YwSuNdAR3o — SpaceX (@SpaceX) April 19, 2023

It looks like cannabis ads on Twitter may be the greenest thing Musk sees after the CEO lost billions in his net worth after a hectic 24 hours this month.

Source: Twitter Via: Wion