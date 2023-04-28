Samsung updates its Try Galaxy app with Galaxy S23 in mind

Samsung has rolled out an update to its Try Galaxy web app to better reflect its Galaxy S23 offerings. The update aims to showcase the experience of using the latest flagship Samsung phone, including its One UI 5.1 software.

In a press release, the company lists the latest inclusions:

Powerful camera: Users can explore what’s possible with Samsung Galaxy’s most advanced camera system, including truly cinematic Nightography and transformative AI for vivid and clear night shots. They can also test in-app editing tools like Photo Remaster to automatically improve details of images.

Leading performance: Users can experience how the Galaxy S23 series is redefining peak performance through a video demonstrating next-level gaming capabilities with optimised mobile platform, battery and display.

Connected ecosystem: Users can immerse themselves in the latest world of One UI 5.1 with customisable wallpapers, icons, message interfaces, backgrounds and more, for a mobile experience that matches their own personality and style.

The Try Galaxy experience first launched in 2022, and has been downloaded over two million times, according to Samsung. The experience is available specifically for iPhone users, and can be downloaded using the QR code on trygalaxy.com.

Source: Samsung