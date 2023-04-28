OnePlus Pad Review: Dressed up with nowhere to go

The Pros
- Great hardware
- Fantastic speakers
- Amazing battery life
The Cons
- Rear camera is large
- Priced highly
- Software unoptimized for tablets
Reviewing tablets is always challenging.
People use them in various ways, and it’s difficult to gauge what’s worth it, what’s a fair price and if you should even buy one. Everyone needs a laptop, but for many, tablets are non-essential accessories. So figuring out where the OnePlus Pad fits in all this has been a struggle.
OnePlus isn’t one to be left behind, and with the threat of a Pixel Tablet looming, the Shenzhen-based company decided to cross the tablet line first. However, as we saw with the launch of the OnePlus Watch a few years ago, it’s not always best to be first.
Undoubtedly, OnePlus fans will be excited to see a tablet of this calibre from the company. But for everyone else, it might be a tough sell without a compelling ecosystem and mature tablet software.
OnePlus Pad
iPad (2022)
OnePlus 11
Display
11.6-inch LCD 2800 x 2000 pixel resolution
10.9-inch IPS Liquid Retina display, 1640 x 2360 pixel resolution
6.7-inch LTPO3 Fluid AMOLED 120Hz refresh rate
Processor
MediaTek Dimensity 9000
A14
Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
RAM
8GB LPDDR5
8GB/12GB
Storage
128GB
64GB, 256GB
128GB, 256GB, 512GB
Dimensions (in.)
258.03 x 189.41x 6.54mm
248.6 x 179.5 x 7mm
163.1 x 74.1 x 8.5mm
Weight
555g
477g
205g
Rear Facing Camera
13-megapixel
12-megapixel (f/1.8 wide)
50-megapixel (f/1.8, 24mm, OIS) + 32-megapixel (f/2.0, 48mm, telephoto), 48-megapixel (f/2.2, 115°)
Front Facing Camera
8-megapixel
12-megapixel (f/2.4, ultrawide)
16-megapixel (f/2.5, 25mm)
OS
OxygenOS 13 (Android)
iPadOS 16
OxygenOS 13
Battery
9510 mAh
5,000mAh
Network Connectivity
Wifi 6, 5G, Bluetooth 5.3
LTE/5G
GSM/CDMA/HSPA/EVDO/LTE/5G
Sensors
Accelerometer, gyro, compass, color spectrum
Fingerprint (top-mounted), accelerometer, gyro, compass, barometer
Fingerprint (under display, optical), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass, color spectrum
SIM Type
e-sim
nano SIM
Launch Date
April 29, 2023
January 9, 2023
Misc
Halo Green
Colours: Silver, Blue, Pink, Yellow
Colour: Titan Black, Eternal Green
Display
The design is all that
The best part about the OnePlus Pad is its hardware. The speakers are room-filling and clear. They surprised me when I started using the tablet and easily compete with similarly priced iPads. When you push them up above 60 percent, they blast music, and the Atmos tuning provides immersive sound when it’s in front of you. The best compliment I can give is that typically, I connect music in my office to a Sonos, but with the tablet, I just let it play from the device and was more than satisfied.
The screen compliments the speakers and makes watching movies a treat. It’s a variable 144Hz panel, so it modulates from 144Hz – 30Hz depending on what you’re doing. Gaming uses higher refresh rates, while just typing a document utilizes a lower refresh rate. The colours are nice too, but I found the default ‘Vivid’ option to be a bit too punchy, and all the other settings have very subdued whites.
I ended up selecting the ‘Real’ option. It’s not a perfect colour mix, but after a day, I got used to it and felt better using the OnePlus Pad, knowing that it recreates colours more faithfully, especially for creative work like photo editing.
The tablet’s rear is a soft brushed metal that feels smooth and comfortable. The pleasing brushed pattern radiates from the camera nicely, even if its finish picks up fingerprints. Overall, it feels quite high-end and stands up nicely against the new iPad.
The awkwardly large camera is centred when you hold it in landscape mode, but if you flip it to portrait orientation, there’s a strong chance you’ll touch it. I appreciated the 5:7 display when typing this review on the OnePlus Pad. It makes it feel more like an iPad when it’s in your hand compared to Samsung’s Galaxy Tab line, and I appreciate the ample room for getting work done.
Along the tablet’s edge are clicky volume controls and space to magnetically attach the OnePlus Stylo, the company’s stylus. It’s not included in the box and is similar to the 2nd-Gen Apple Pencil. There are several magnets along the top, so you can incorrectly attach the pen easily. However, once you get it on there, the magnets are strong, and the tablet charges the Stylo.
In true OnePlus fashion, the tablet features excellent battery life and can even fast charge using 67-watt chargers in an hour and twenty minutes. To build on this, the company also promised a month of standby time, and while I couldn’t leave it sitting for a month, I was often pleasantly surprised to pick it up after a day or two to see that there was still plenty of juice left.
The OnePlus tablet difference
Since this is OnePlus’ first tablet, a lot of new tech is packed into it to make Android run better on a large screen and compete with other established tablets.
For example, there needed to be a stylus, and the Stylo fills that gap nicely. It functions well with minimal lag, but the glassy surface of the OnePlus pad combined with the plastic tip of the Stylo; the glide is too much for my liking. You can work precisely with it, but for the price of the tablet, I would be shocked if artists decided to grab this over an iPad, which has more apps and accessories, such as paper-like screen protectors.
For writers, OnePlus is selling a new keyboard case, and I like it a lot. For a tablet keyboard, it has sufficient key travel, decent space and a nice tactile typing sound. There’s even a tiny trackpad. The cursor adapts to suit text documents or emulate a finger press. It would be nice to have dedicated function keys, but I’m walking away from this review impressed with this little keyboard. That said, there is an annoying button next to the Alt key that looks like it will open the multitasking menu, but instead, it opens Google Assistant. Overall, I found the tablet adopts some Windows shortcuts, with Alt-Tab being the shortcut for multi-tasking.
“For work, it’s a great machine, and once you’re in the apps you like, it performs excellently.”
The software has a few new multitasking options for split screen and floating windows. If you squeeze on an open window with four fingers, it will shrink to roughly the size of a phone app, but unfortunately, it doesn’t swap into the phone app’s layout. For example, when you shrink down Spotify, the skip forwards and back controls disappear. Apps that are just blown-up versions of their phone counterparts, like Twitter, shrink nicely, but it’s a game of hit-and-miss.
You can also trigger two apps to work side-by-side in the typical Android multitasking menu, which I used much more often than pinning smaller resizable windows. You can also begin a side-by-side session by swiping down from the top of the tablet with two fingers. To push it a bit further, there is a mode that allows you to run two instances of the same app beside each other, but in my testing, the only app I could find to support it is Adobe Acrobat.
There’s also a new feature called Pad Connect that I couldn’t test since my OnePlus 11 and OnePlus 10 Pro can’t update to OxygenOS 13.1 to take advantage of it. In the reviewer’s guide, it looks like a piece of software that forwards notifications from your phone to your tablet, similar to the app Pushbullet. It can also cloud copy/paste and cloud passwords from your phone, as long as the devices are nearby. It’s a useful feature and one I use across Macs and iPhones, so I’m excited to see it come here. Like the Apple version, this appears to be locked to OnePlus devices.
This slideshow requires JavaScript.
Like many other tablets, OnePlus opted to show some recent apps in the taskbar, but unlike Apple and Samsung, you can only access it from the home screen. There are a lot of half-baked features like this. They’re relatively inconsequential, but combined, it shows the immaturity of OxygenOS on tablets. For instance, there’s no system search, and when you’re using the tablet keyboard/trackpad, you can’t go back to the home screen without touching the screen. You can click on the gesture bar on iPad to go home. Adding to this, there’s still the brutal OnePlus shelf from its phones, but it’s not resized and is super laggy whenever you accidentally open it. Weirdly, it also becomes visible on the multitasking screen too.
On top of that, widgets are all mismatched sizes, and if you get them to fit in one orientation, the next time you flip your tablet 90-degrees messes them up. My Screen Time widget even inexplicitly resized itself when I had the keyboard attached.
The Surface level
The OnePlus ecosystem is here, and in true OnePlus fashion, the company rushed into it, leaving a few nuances behind. Don’t get me wrong, the OnePlus Pad is powerful, and this is the best device I’ve ever used running a MediaTek chipset. From its screen to its speakers, it has a premium attitude.
For work, it’s a great machine, and once you’re in the apps you like, it performs excellently. Media consumption is also fantastic. At face value, there’s a ton to love here, but once the $649 CAD price tag ($997 with the keyboard and stylus) gets involved, it becomes harder to justify.
First-generation products always have lots of wrinkles to iron out, and OnePlus is no different. I’m hoping once the Pixel Tablet releases and Android 14 rolls out, the OnePlus tab might get a little better as Android does more and more to support larger screened devices again, but there are no guarantees. I’m also excited to try out the Pad Connect features once one of my OnePlus phones gets updated (stay tuned for that).
If you’re a fan of OnePlus and want a tablet really badly, nothing should stop you from buying this one. However, part of what makes a tablet so compelling to me is how strong the ecosystem surrounding it is, and in the case of OnePlus, it still has a long way to go.
The tablet costs $649 in Canada and you can buy it on OnePlus’ website.
"The OnePlus ecosystem is here, and in true OnePlus fashion, the company rushed into it..."