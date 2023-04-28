Google’s Pixel 7a might launch with new ‘coral’ colourway

The upcoming Google Pixel 7a might release with a “coral” colour option, according to a new render shared by reliable leaker @evleaks.

The hue looks to be something of a mix of both orange and pink, and it’s quite vibrant.

If accurate, this would mark the first time Google releases a Pixel phone with four separate colour options to choose from. Previous leaks indicate three other colours are coming — white, grey, and light blue.

The leak backs up a previous tweet by @jon_prosser, who also suggests coral is on the way. The option to choose coral will be a Google Store exclusive, according to Prosser.

https://twitter.com/evleaks/status/1651678796578160640

The news comes not long after the drop of a previous set of leaks, giving us a rundown of potential device specifications.

The Pixel 7a is expected to be announced at Google I/O on May 10th.

Source: @evleaks Via: Android Police