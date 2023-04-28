God of War Ragnarök for PS4 and PS5 is available for $41 at CDKeys

CDKeys is currently offering God of War Ragnarök 54 percent off.

Regularly available for $89.99, CDKeys currently has PS4 and PS5 digital codes for the title available for $41, first shared by RedFlagDeals user’ TheSlav.’

It’s worth noting that the title’s listing on CDKeys reads that the game can not be activated in Canada, but TheSlav’s RedFlagDeals post stated that to be false, and that the game code is not region locked.

I took the gamble and paid $41 for the game (I’ve been wanting to buy Ragnarök for a while now but didn’t want to shell out $89.99).

It’s safe to say that TheSlav was correct. Upon payment, CDKeys will send you an email with your order information and details on retrieving the game code. You can select to activate the code on the web via https://store.playstation.com/, or directly on your console.

Buy God of War Ragnarök for $41 CAD from CDKeys here.

Learn more about the game here.

