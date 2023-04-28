Best Buy’s Weekend 50 sale: Wireless earbuds, gaming peripherals, soundbars and more

Best Buy Canada is holding a ‘Weekend 50’ sale with 50 products up to 50 percent off.

The sale goes live on Saturday, April 29th, and ends on Sunday, April 30th.

Check out some products from the sale below:

Razer 12-inch USB LED Ring Light for PC and Mobile Streaming – Black: $29.99 (save $60)

Raycon The Work Bluetooth Wireless Speaker – Grey/Black: $79.99 (save $120)

Belkin SoundForm Freedom In-Ear Truly Wireless Headphones – Black: $69.99 (save $80)

Belkin SoundForm Freedom In-Ear Truly Wireless Headphones – White: $69.99 (save $80)

Razer Viper Ultimate Wireless Optical Gaming Mouse with Charging Dock – Mercury: $99.99 (save $100)

JBL Boombox 2 Waterproof Bluetooth Wireless Speaker – Black: $399.99 (save $200)

Razer BlackWidow V3 Halo Infinite Edition Backlit Mechanical Gaming Keyboard – Green – English: $99.99 (save $100)

ASUS ROG Keris P513 16000 DPI Wireless Optical Gaming Mouse – Black: $69.99 (save $60)

Modal Chevron 16-inch Laptop Sleeve – White/Grey: $19.99 (save $20)

Alfred DB1W-A-BL Bluetooth Smart Lock with Wi-Fi Bridge & Key: $189.99 (save $50)

Samsung HW-Q750B/ZC 5.1.2 Channel Wireless Dolby Atmos Sound Bar w/ Wireless Subwoofer & Speakers: $599.95 (save $500)

Jabra Elite 4 Active In-Ear Noise Cancelling Truly Wireless Headphones – Black: $99.99 (save $50)

Check out all ‘Weekend 50’ deals here.

