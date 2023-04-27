Surface is replacing all other Microsoft branded PC peripherals

Microsoft’s legacy lineup of mice, keyboards, and webcams are being discontinued. The news comes per a statement from the company’s senior communications manager (via The Verge).

“We will continue to offer a range of Surface-branded PC Accessories — including mice, keyboards, pens, docks, adaptive accessories, and more. Existing Microsoft branded PC accessories like mice, keyboards, and webcams will continue to be sold in existing markets at existing sell-in prices while supplies last,” says Dan Laycock.

Microsoft has a long and rich history of making its own in-house PC peripherals. Once the Surface brand got off the ground, we started seeing the release of Surface-branded accessories in addition to the existing Microsoft-branded ones.

It makes sense for Microsoft to combine its efforts under a single, unified hardware brand going forward. That said, it’s bittersweet as it will likely spell the end for some classic Microsoft offerings.

Image credit: Microsoft

Source: Microsoft Via: The Verge