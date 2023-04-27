Razer’s new BlackShark V2 Pro shines with pro-tuned audio profiles and long battery life

Razer has announced the successor to its 2020-released BlackShark V2 Pro eSports headset.

The new headset doesn’t sport a different name. It is still called the Razer BlackShark V2 Pro, but it doesn’t feature several significant upgrades over its predecessor.

For starters, the 2023 headset features Bluetooth support, something that was missing in its predecessor, allowing you to use the headphone with your smartphone and other Bluetooth-compatible devices.

The battery on the updated headset has also received significant upgrades. The 2020 BlackShark V2 Pro featured 24 hours of battery life on a full charge, while the 2023 model can run for up to 70 hours on a single charge. The headset now charges with a USB-C cable, in contrast to the 2020 model’s Micro-USB port, and charging the updated headset for a mere 15 minutes offers 6 hours of playtime.

Another significant new addition to the 2023 BlackShark V2 Pro is ‘Pro-tuned FPS’ audio profiles with equalizer presets for Apex Legends, Call of Duty, CS:Go, Fortnite and Valorant.

I’ve been using the BlackShark V2 X as my daily driver for roughly 1.5 year now, and I’ve spent the last week using the BlackShark V2 Pro (2023). Undoubtedly, the two headsets are vastly different. The build quality on the 2023 BlackShark V2 Pro is significantly more premium than the BlackShark V2 X, and the headset feels sturdier as well. Similar to the BlackShark V2 X and the 2020 BlackShark V2 Pro, the 2023 model doesn’t feature noise cancellation. However, the soft memory foam earcups do an excellent job of naturally blocking out ambient noise, and also prevent audio from leaking out. The earcups are soft and comfortable to wear, though I never really found the old V2 X’s earcups to be bothersome, either. The headband, on the other hand, is more cushioned than previous versions, and feels more comfortable to wear.

The microphone on the new BlackShark V2 Pro is detachable, unlike the BlackShark V2 X, which I find to be a major upgrade, while built-in and external pop filters with a 32 kHz sampling rate make the mic sound surprisingly clear. The headset is compatible with virtually all devices, including PCs, consoles, Switch and more.

The new Razer BlackShark V2 Pro is available to order today from Razer’s website for $274.99 in Black and White colourways. Stay tuned for an in-depth review of the BlackShark V2 Pro dropping on MobileSyrup next week.