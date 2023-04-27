Meta is done making original content for Facebook Watch

Facebook owner Meta is closing its Facebook Watch originals division. The service is known for its original programming including Red Table Talk, Sorry for Your Loss, Sacred Lies, and Strangers.

The decision comes amid a new layoff of 10,000 employees, including head of development and programming Mina Lefevre.

Meta is among the many tech companies scaling back its employee base. In recent months, we’ve seen layoffs from big players like Microsoft, Google, and Amazon.

The shuttering of original content creation is something we’ve also seen before. Notably, YouTube ended its Originals program early last year.

Facebook Watch was first launched in Canada in August 2018. While the service itself will continue to operate, it looks like the rollout of new original content will be a thing of the past.

Image credit: Shutterstock

Source: Deadline Via: The Hollywood Reporter