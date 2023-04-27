Google walks back decision to axe Wi-Fi sharing via QR screenshot

Back when Google released its March Feature Drop, one of the less publicised changes was to Android 13’s Wi-Fi sharing behaviour.

The over-the-air update made it so that taking a screenshot of a Wi-Fi QR code would result in a blank screen. This change made it more difficult to share the code with friends and family.

It has now come to light that the latest Android 13 QPR3 Beta 3 update has reverted back this behaviour. As pointed out by Mishaal Rahman on Twitter, it’s possible to screenshot and send off QR codes again in the latest beta built.

Google seems to have reverted this change in Android 13 QPR3 Beta 3, meaning you can once again take a screenshot of the "Share Wi-Fi" page to share with others! This change will likely be reflected in the upcoming Android 14 Beta 2 release as well. — Mishaal Rahman (@MishaalRahman) April 26, 2023

The change will likely be rolled into the upcoming Android 14 Beta 2 build as well, according to Rahman. Unless Google changes its mind again, it looks like we can expect the return of the functionality in only a matter of weeks.

The stable release of QPR3 is expected to hit Pixel phones sometime in June. It will serve as the final Feature Drop before the launch of Android 14.

Source: @MishaalRahman