Here’s what’s coming to Amazon Luna in May 2023

Amazon has revealed what’s coming to its Luna game streaming service in May.

These five games will join the Luna+ catalogue:

Retro Classix: Breakthru

Retro Classix: Express Raider

Retro Classix: Super Real Darwin

Retro Classix: Wizard Fire

Tormented Souls

Luna+ costs $12.99/month.

Additionally, here are the four games that will be offered at no additional cost in May to Prime members:

Lego DC Super-Villains

Overcooked!

Resident Evil 2

Time on Frog Island

These Prime Gaming titles can be played through Luna without a Luna+ membership.

Luna launched in Canada last month and allows users to stream dozen of games through Amazon’s cloud network. Besides a Luna+ membership, the service also offers subscriptions for:

Ubisoft+ Mulit-Access ($22.99/month) — dozens of games from Ubisoft’s catalogue, including Far Cry 6, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, Beyond Good & Evil and Watch Dogs: Legion

Jackbox Games ($6.49/month) — includes every Jackbox party game (Quiplash, Trivia Murder Party, Drawful and more)

Image credit: PQube

Source: Amazon