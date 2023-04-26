New on Netflix Canada: May 2023

Netflix has revealed the full list of new movies and shows coming to its service in Canada in May.
Highlights include FUBAR starring Arnold Schwarzenegger and Canada’s Jay Baruchel, the third season of I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson and Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story.
May 1st
- 3 Ninjas: Kick Back
- American Gangster
- Blood Quantum
- The Butterfly Effect
- Fifty Shades of Grey
- Flight
- Hell or High Water
- Hop
- How to Be Single
- Little Fockers
- Meet the Fockers
- Meet the Parents
- Pacific Rim
- Rainbow High: Season 3
- Simply Irresistible
- Snowtime!
- Spotlight
- Stuart Little
May 2nd
- Love Village — Netflix Series
- The Tailor — Netflix Series
May 3rd
- Jewish Matchmaking — Netflix Series
May 4th
- Larva Family — Netflix Family
- Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story — Netflix Series
- Sanctuary — Netflix Series
May 7th
- Mamma Mia!
May 8th
- Spirit Rangers (Season 2) — Netflix Family
May 9th
- Hannah Gadsby — Netflix Comedy
May 10th
- Dance Brothers — Netflix Series
- Missing: Dead or Alive? — Netflix Documentary
- Queen Cleopatra — Netflix Documentary
May 11th
- Royalteen: Princess Margarethe — Netflix Film
- Ultraman (Season 3) — Netflix Anime
May 12th
- Black Knight — Netflix Series
- Call Me Kate
- The Mother — Netflix Film
- Mulligan — Netflix Series
- Queer Eye (Season 7) — Netflix Series
May 14th
- The Forty-Year-Old Virgin
May 15th
- Book Club
- The Boss Baby: Family Business
- Nitro Rush
- Side Effects
- Starbuck
- Wind River
May 16th
- Anna Nicole Smith: You Don’t Know Me — Netflix Documentary
- Instant Family
- Ted
- Ted 2
May 17th
- Faithfully Yours — Netflix Film
- Fanfic — Netflix Film
- McGregor Forever — Netflix Documentary
- Rhythm + Flow France (Season 2) — Netflix Series
- Working: What We Do All Day — Netflix Documentary
May 18th
- Kitti Katz — Netflix Family
- XO, Kitty — Netflix Series
- Yakitori: Soldiers of Misfortune — Netflix Series
May 19th
- Kathal — A Jackfruit Mystery — Netflix Film
- Muted — Netflix Series
- Selling Sunset (Season 6) — Netflix Series
- Young, Famous & African (Season 2) — Netflix Series
May 21st
- A Dark Truth
- Jack Reacher
- Jack Reacher: Never Go Back
- Spirit: Stallion of the Cimarron
- You’ve Got Mail
May 22nd
- The Boss Baby
- The Creature Cases: Chapter 3 — Netflix Family
May 23rd
- MerPeople — Netflix Documentary
- Victim/Suspect— Netflix Family
- Wanda Sykes: I’m An Entertainer — Netflix Comedy
May 24th
- Hard Feelings — Netflix Film
- Mother’s Day — Netflix Film
- The Ultimatum: Queer Love — Netflix Series
May 25th
- FUBAR — Netflix Series
May 26th
- Barbecue Showdown (Season 2) — Netflix Series
- Blood & Gold — Netflix Film
- Tin & Tina — Netflix Film
- Turn of the Tide — Netflix Series
May 28th
- Masterminds
May 30th
- I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson (Season 3) — Netflix Series
May 31st
- Hitch
- Mixed by Erry — Netflix Film
What’s leaving Netflix in May
- Star (Seasons 1-3) (May 7th)
- Bordertown (Seasons 1-3) (May 10th)
- The 100 (Seasons 1-7) (May 20th)
- Billy Madison (May 31st)
- Full House (Seasons 1-8) (May 31st)
- Midnight Diner (Seasons 1-3) (May 31st)
A ‘Basic with Ads’ subscription costs $5.99/month, ‘Basic’ Netflix subscription costs $9.99/month, a ‘Standard’ subscription (HD-supported) costs $16.49/month and a ‘Premium’ membership is priced at $20.99/month (4K-supported).
The full list of movies and shows that hit Netflix Canada in April can be found here.
Image credit: Netflix