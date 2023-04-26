Elon Musk might have a second Twitter burner account

Elon Musk might be the owner of yet another Twitter burner account, according to Platformer managing editor Zoë Schiffer.

The account in question is the handle “@e.” Musk used his newfound power and influence as owner and CEO of the company to forcibly take over the handle, reports Schiffer in a Twitter post.

NEW: Elon Musk has another alt account, @e, that he had Twitter transfer to him shortly after the takeover. I'm told the person who owned the account did not want to hand it over (the account had been hacked and suspended before due to the high value handle, and the previous… — Zoë Schiffer (@ZoeSchiffer) April 25, 2023

Taking a look at the “@e “account itself, there’s not a whole lot going on. The username reads “John Utah,” and there are no tweets published from the user. The account currently follows three others — Elon Musk, NASA, and LAist.

Single letter Twitter handles are highly sought after because of how easy to remember they are. The reason for Musk wanting this one in particular is unknown.

The news comes right after a previous report broke of Musk using a burner account, which he may have accidentally leaked to the world himself.

Source: @ZoeSchiffer Via Gizmodo