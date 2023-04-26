Here are the changes to Canadian mobile rate plans this week [April 27 – May 3]

With over 13 wireless providers in Canada, it can be difficult to keep track of the latest promotions and cell phone rate plan changes.

MobileSyrup will compile the latest weekly rate plan deals every week. You can also check out our guide on plans across Canada to find the right plan for you. You can compare from 47,842 options and 13 providers in Canada to find the best option.

It’s worth noting that rate plans are always subject to change and that we’ll do our best to keep this list updated as accurately as possible.

Canadian carrier rate plan changes this week

Noticeable price changes:

New deals:

Get Business Fibe 50 for $79.97, Business Fibe 300 for $84.97 and Gigabit Business Fibe for $94.95/mo. Bonus : existing small business mobility customers receive a $100 bill credit.

Promo 15 : Get 15GB of non-shareable data for $65/mo, plus $5 credit for 24 months.

Ongoing deals:

Save $25/mo. per line when you sign up for Mobility services with Bell.

Save up to $240 on any internet package when you activate mobility plan at the same time.

Get a credit up to $700 when you trade in your old phone

Save $25/mo. for every team member, you add to your account.

Get 500MB bonus data/mo. with automatic monthly top-up options with the $30, $40, $45 & $55 prepaid plans and 100MB bonus with $25 prepaid plan.

Get bonus Crave Mobile for 24 months with Unlimited Share Plans Ultimate 25 and Ultimate 25, 40 & 60 (Canada & U.S.) in QC and with Ultimate 50, Ultimate 100 (Canada & U.S.) in main regions.

Buy a new phone online and save $50

Get 3 months of Apple TV+ when you buy an iPhone or iPad.

Various phone accessories on sale

Get up to 500 MB bonus data/mo. when you sign up for Automatic Monthly or Automatic Monthly/Low Balance Top-Up option on eligible plans.

Browse Bell cell phone plans

Noticeable price changes:

Ongoing deals:

Limited time offer: Save 50% per month for 12 months on unlimited Fido Home Internet. That’s up to $540 in savings! New customers only! ON

Save even more when you bundle home internet and mobile plans together. Packages start from $73/mo!

Get 5 extra hours of unlimited data every month at no extra cost. Available with Data, Talk & Text plans.

TABLETS AT $0 DOWN AND 0% INTEREST with financing on select plans for $10/month when you add a line to your account.

One Month Free Service when you invite your friends and they join Fido.

Browse Fido cell phone plans

New deals:

Price drop on Google Pixel 7. For a limited time, get a Google Pixel 7 at only $5 per month with selected 24-month Mobile plans and Take-back Credit.

40% off on iPhone 12. For a limited time, get an iPhone 12 at only $20 per month with selected 24-month Mobile plans.

Get 5 GB bonus data on the Canada 15 GB plan. For a limited time, get a 20 GB Mobile plan for $55/month, or for $45/month when you combined it with an Internet plan.

Ongoing deals:

Get the new Samsung Galaxy A54 5G from $0 upfront and $24.50/month, for 24 months.

Save $10 per month for life with the multiproduct discount by adding an Internet plan to your Mobile plan.

Get 100 GB bonus per year with all-Inclusive 20GB, 40GB and 50GB plans, along with $15 monthly savings if you combine it with an Internet service.

A Motorola phone starting at only $1.75/month.

100 GB of bonus data per year, Club illico mobile, on the phone of your choice.

Combine your Internet service with several Mobile plans on the same invoice and save up to $100 per month.

Club illico mobile is included with all the All-Inclusive Mobile plans.

Get 10 GB bonus per year in Canada with the 6 GB and 15 GB Canada plans, along with $10 monthly savings if you combine the 15 GB plan with an Internet service.

Get up to $500 in credit when you trade in your old phone.

Monthly savings on various smart phones

Take advantage of monthly discount with multiline $5 to $15 per line each month (depends of number of lines)

Browse Videotron cell phone plans

Noticeable price changes:

New deals:

Complete your order online and get $100 in savings on plans $45 and up. That’s an exclusive $50 bill credit + $50 connection fee waived.

Ongoing deals:

Save the $50 connection fee when you shop online.

Get bonus 500MB data per month with Automatic Top-Up on $25/mo plan and 250MB bonus with the $15 plan.

For a limited time when you refer your friend to Koodo, you can both take $25 off your bill.

Prepaid SIM cards are now $10 for a limited time

Browse Koodo cell phone plans

New deals:

Get 40GB to share for just $52.50/mo per line in QC or $72.50/mo per line in other regions.

Ongoing deals:

Get the new Samsung Galaxy A54 5G from $0 down and $24.58/month, with financing for 24 months.

Get the Samsung Galaxy S23 starting at $0/mo when you trade in an eligible Samsung device, for 24 months with financing and Upfront Edge.

Add family to your Rogers Infinite plan starting as low as $40/mo per line with 15 GB in QC or $60/mo per line with 15 GB in other regions.

It’s better together: Save $40/mo for 24 months when you activate 2 lines, for a total of $960 in savings over 24 months! This offer is only available in stores.

Get iPhone 14 128GB for as low as $10/mo for 24 months on select plans, when you trade in an iPhone 12 or put $480 down. Certain conditions apply.

Enjoy 5 Roam Like Home days at no cost in up to 185 destinations (up to $75 value) with a Rogers Connections Mastercard®.

Trade in an eligible iPhone and enjoy a one-time trade-in credit of up to $770 towards the device of your choice with financing and select plans.

Get Apple Watch Series 8 starting from $29.11/mo with financing and get your smartwatch plan free, both for 24 months when you activate on select plans.

Save $20/mo for each family member you add. Additional Line Rogers Infinite Plans start at $45/mo in QC or $65/mo in other regions for 25GB.

Trade in your phone, tablet or smartwatch and get a credit towards a new device through the Rogers Trade-Up Program.

Take advantage of the Upfront Edge credit on select phones on Rogers Infinite plans with financing over 24 months.

Add a tablet or smartwatch to an eligible Rogers Infinite plan and get a free tablet plan or smartwatch plan for 24 months.

Rogers Infinite Mobile plans start at $60/mo for 24 months when you add it to your home services (ON).

Save $50 with the Setup Service Fee waived when you buy online.

Refer your friends and save up to $300 per year

Sign up for Disney+ through Rogers and get 6 months on select Rogers Infinite plans

Browse Rogers cell phone plans

New deals:

Get up to $390 in savings plus bonus Galaxy Buds2 with the purchase of Samsung Galaxy S22 with Bring-It-Back.

Save up to $1,350 on Samsung Galaxy S23 with Bring-It-Back, when you trade in an eligible device.

Save up to $798 and get the best of Google Pixel 7 Pro, with Bring-It-Back and Trade-In.

Ongoing deals:

Get the new Samsung Galaxy A54 5G and save up to $100 with the TELUS Easy Payment bonus discount. Get it from $0 upfront and $24.58/month for 24 months.

Get an exclusive $200 Trade-In bonus when you trade in an eligible device for a new Google Pixel 7 or Google Pixel 6a.

Get a bonus of up to $470 when you trade in an eligible device for the new Samsung Galaxy S23, S23+ or S23 Ultra.

Get up to $690 off your new iPhone 14 with Bring-It-Back and Trade-In.

TELUS Exclusive Partner Program offers: get 10GB of data for $45 per month in Quebec or 50GB for $65/mo in other regions, on a 24-month Easy Payment agreement.

Double your data for only $5 extra per month. Enjoy unlimited talk, text and get 50GB of high-speed data for $90 per month (Excluding QC).

Save up to $1,030 on iPhone 14 Pro Max with Bring-It-Back and Trade-In.

Make the Google Pixel 7 yours and save up to $656 with Bring-It-Back and Trade-In. Get it for only $11.67 per month.

Upgrade and save up to $620 with Trade-In on iPhone 14 & Apple Watch. Certain conditions apply.

Discover Stream+ and save 20% on your favourite entertainment. Get Stream+ with any Mobility plan for only $28 monthly plus taxes.

Get 3 months of Apple Fitness+ free when you buy an eligible Apple Watch.

Enjoy up to 15% off on like-new select devices. Plus, save even more with Bring-It-Back.

Join the TELUS Privilege program and you could win a 24-month lease on a 2023 Chevrolet Bolt EUV LT, plus $1,500 towards the purchase of a charging station. Until June 28, 2023 (Only in Quebec).

Save big and get 25GB of CAN-U.S. data for $70 per month, it’s only $5 more per month compared to the 25GB nationwide plan (Only in Quebec).

Get a bonus pair of Samsung Galaxy Buds2 when you purchase a Samsung Galaxy S22 or S22 Ultra. Certain conditions apply.

Save up to $450 on iPhone 13 with Bring-It-Back and Trade-In.

Share your phone’s unlimited data with your smartwatch or tablet for $10 per month.

Get a bonus 100 MB of data when you sign-up for Auto Top-up on a $25 prepaid talk & text plan.

Refer a friend to TELUS Mobility and you both get a $50 bill credit.

Save the $50 connection fee when you shop Mobility online.

Save more with the TELUS Family Discount: save from $7.50 to $15 per line per month for every family member on your account who subscribes to an Unlimited Data plan.

Get a bonus 500 MB of data when you sign-up for Auto Top-up on $30, $40, $45 & $55 prepaid talk, text & data plans.

Get 3 months of Apple TV+ free on eligible Apple device activations.

Enjoy your ICI TOU.TV EXTRA subscription included with your TELUS plan (QC).

Bundle a new Apple Watch with TELUS Health Companion from $54/month.

Bundle your services and get up to $40 off each month (QC)

Save big on the flashiest phones with Bring‑It‑Back

Browse Telus cell phone plan

Ongoing deals:

Flash Sale! Get 50% off SIM cards. For a limited time get a SIM card for only $5, and enjoy free shipping

For every dollar you spend, you’ll make 5% of it back in points.

For a limited time, get 15GB of data for only $40

Reward – Welcome Present Get 5 points.

Earn up to 20 points per month by helping the Public Mobile community online.

Earn 10 points for every 12 months you stay

Earn 1 point for every month a friend you refer stays

Free Public Mobile SIM Card included with each purchase of a Certified Pre-Owned phone.

Browse Public Mobile cell phone plans

New deals:

250MB bonus with Autopay on Talk & Text $15 Plan and 500MB bonus with $25/mo .3G talk, text and data plan

Get 2GB bonus data with autopay on all talk, text & data 3G and 4G plans except the $25/mo plan.

Ongoing deals:

Exclusive offer for Quebec : Get 5GB of bonus data on the $35 plan on your second anniversary date.

Chatr Refer a Friend Program – Get up to $150 in credits over 10 months to use towards your top up.

Browse Chatr cell phone plans

New deals:

Get the Samsung Galaxy A53 for $0 down, 0% APR, with Sweet Pay on an eligible 2-year plan.

Combine a mobile plan with home internet, now starting from $75/mo (ON).

Get 50% off on Unlimited Internet, starting from $40/mo. Based on a $40/mo credit for 12 months on a 50 Mbps Unlimited Internet plan (ON).

Get iPhone 11 for $0 down, 0% APR with Sweet Pay.

Get 10GB for $40/mo in Quebec or 8GB for $55/mo in other regions, when you bring your own phone. New activations only.

Ongoing deals:

Get a new phone. Plans starting from $33/mo in QC or from $35/mo in other regions.

Introducing Member Mondays: new week, new deal. Get limited-time offers from Virgin’s partners every Monday.

Get pre-loved phones starting from just $1/mo, with Sweet Pay on an eligible 2-year plan. Online only.

Get 100MB Bonus Data with PPU minutes $15 prepaid plan, on Auto Payment Options.

Members save $80 on groceries with Walmart online groceries. Get $20 off the first four orders of $100 or more. Expires on July 26, 2023.

Members get a shot at a Disney Vacation from Virgin Plus. One entry per Member. The contest ends on April 30, 2023.

Value-packed mobile plans and home internet. Now starting at $57/mo when you bring your own phone (QC).

Get the Pixel 6a for $0 down, 0% APR with Sweet Pay. Now only $10/mo.

Buy the Google Pixel 6a and get 3 months of Youtube Premium and Google One.

Crave is available as an add-on for TV for only $20/mo. Hook up today and get 2 months free.

Get 250MB Bonus Data with Unlimited Canada-wide $25 prepaid plan (ON, QC, SK) and with Unlimited Province-wide $22 and $29 prepaid plans (QC), on Auto Payment Options.

Get 500MB Bonus data with Unlimited Province-wide $31, $35, $40, $50 and $55 prepaid plans, on Auto Payment Options (QC).

Add TV to your Unlimited Internet starting from $25/mo in QC and $35/mo in ON.

Get 500MB Bonus data with Unlimited Canada-wide $32, $34, $38, $43, $53 & $58 prepaid plans, on Auto Payment Options (QC).

Get 500MB Bonus data with Unlimited Canada-wide $30, $40, $45, $55 & $75 prepaid plans, on Auto Payment Options (ON, SK).

Shop online and get $50 waived of connection service fee.

Hot phones starting from $0 down, 0% APR

Refer a Friend to get $50 in bill credits each when they join the Virgin Plus party.

get a Google Chromecast when you hook up with TV on a 6-month term

Get up to $700 off a hot new device when you trade in your old one.

Browse Virgin Plus cell phone plans

Noticeable price changes:

New deals:

Add a line and save. Get 7GB of data for $30/mo. Price includes a $5/mo. credit for 24 months and Digital Discount. Additional Postpaid lines only.

Limited time Offer (Bring your own phone) : Get 7GB of data for $35/mo, 15GB for $40/mo and 20GB for $45/mo. $40/mo. & $45/mo. includes a $5/mo. credit for 24mo

Get an unlimited plan with 20GB of fast LTE data for only $50/mo.

Ongoing deals:

Get 1.5GB of data for $24/mo.

Refer a friend and get a $25 service credit for each referral. Save up to $250 a year

Browse Freedom Mobile cell phone plans

Noticeable price changes:

Ongoing deals:

Sign up for new wireless service on any totalSHARE or VIP 35 unlimited plan and save up to $15/mo. for 24 months.

Upgrade your device on a 2-year voice & data term and choose your savings.

Save $100 when you purchase Apple Watch (GPS + Cellular) online.

Save $10/mo. for 6 months on Talk + Text + Data 50 or Complete 95.

Save $20/mo. off a totalSHARE Nationwide, totalSHARE Canada & U.S., or VIP 35 plan when you bring your own phone or buy a phone at a full price!

Get up to $600 in-store credit toward a new wireless device and accessories when you trade in your old device.

Sign up for SaskTel Internet on a monthly plan and save 50% for 3 months + get Optimum In-home Wi-Fi for only $5/mo. for first 3 months

Sign up for SaskTel Internet on a 2-year contract and get Optimum In-home Wi-Fi free for 12 months

Switch to a 2-year Internet contract plan and save $10/mo. off the regular price

Upgrade to the next fastest plan at no additional cost for 1 month

Get unlimited calling with our Anytime North America Long Distance plan—all for one low monthly price

Get our 10 most popular calling features, including Call Display & Name Display, for just $10/mo. Add on Voice Mail for only $2/mo. more

Get 3 months of Apple Fitness+ free when you buy an Apple Watch.

Sign up for noSTRINGS Prepaid Auto Top-ups and get a $20 bonus

Bring your Google Pixel to SaskTel and activate it on a voice & data plan and get a $25/mo. bill credit for 2 years—that’s $600 in savings.

Browse SaskTel cell phone plan percent

Noticeable price changes:

Ongoing deals:

Buy Mobile online and get a $50 welcome credit & free shipping

For a limited time, add Mobile to your bundle and save $20/mo.

Save up to $3000 when you bundle with Family Share plans.

Refer a friend to Eastlink Mobile and you both get a $25 credit.

Bring Your Own Phone and Enjoy Data Plans

Add Mobile to other popular Eastlink services and save up to $10/month!

Get 3 months of Apple TV+ free when you buy an Apple device.

Get the Smartphone you Want for $0 Down with easyTab

Save $69.95 when you DIY and save the installation fee

Get up to $200 When you Switch to Eastlink

Browse Eastlink cell phone plans

New deals:

Skip onto the 15 GB mobile plan for only $41/month.

Ongoing deals:

Fully customizable mobile and Internet plans. Mix & match starting at $55/month.

Activate your first plan with the referral code of a friend, and you’ll each receive a $25 referral bonus

A supercharged voicemail for IOS and Android phones, at only $2 per month

Enjoy a 12-month warranty on new phones and a 6-month warranty on Preloved phones

The higher the level you’re at, the more rewards you get to choose from to add value to your monthly plan.

Any unused mobile data will be rolled over to the next month.

Browse Fizz cell phone plans

New deals:

Add Total TV for only $50/mo. You can save an additional $25/mo when you add our best TV to your Fibre+ Internet bundle.

Bill credits : $100 bill credit with Fibre + Internet and $50 bill credit with Internet & Streaming (QC, AB & BC)

Ongoing deals:

Sign up for Disney+ and get up to 12 months free.

Bill credits : $100 bill credit with Fibre + Internet and TV and $50 bill credit with Internet & Streaming in (ON, SK & MB)

Order your plan online and save an extra $50

If you’re looking for a lower-level TV plan than Total TV, check out the Limited TV plan for $25/mo.

Browse Shaw cell phone plans

New deals:

$25 off any phone with purchase of a $50 top up

Free $25 account bonus with purchase of $100 top up

Browse cell phone plans

Ongoing deals:

Get an additional 5 percent of the value of every Top-Up in points when you sign up for Auto-Allowance or Allowance with your PC Financial Mastercard or PC Money

20,000 PC Optimum points after two months of service

Get 1GB of bonus data every month when you sign up for an Automatic Top-Up option, eligible on plans that have data.

Browse cell phone plans

Ongoing deals:

Stay in touch with friends and family for just $5/mo.

Sign up with Lucky Mobile and Refer-A-Friend to earn a $50 credit!

Get bonus data with Lucky Rewards.

Get 250MB/mo. of bonus data after making 6 monthly payments.

Get a cheap phone plan from $15/mo.

Browse cell phone plans