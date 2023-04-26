Save up to 40 percent on Anker charging accessories

Anker is currently offering a number of great deals this week. The company has further reduced prices on their already discounted accessories, which include portable chargers, plugs, and other accessories.
Below are all of the deals:
- Anker 735 Charger GaNPrime 65W for $59.99 (save 25%)
- Anker Portable Charger 20000mAh Battery Pack for $44.99 (save 25%)
- Anker 2-Pack 20W Fast Charger with Foldable Plug for $24.99 (save 29%)
- Anker Power Strip with 3 Outlets and USB C Charging for $21.49 (save 40%)
- Anker 2 Port Compact Charger with Foldable Plug for $24.99 (save 29%)
- Anker 333 USB C to USB C Cable (6ft 100W, 2-Pack) for $17.99 (save 25%)
- Anker USB C Charger 20W, 511 Charger for $29.99 (save 14%)
- Anker 3.3ft Premium Nylon Lightning Cable [2-Pack] for $22.99 (save 23%)
- Anker Portable Charger 10000mAh Battery Pack for $29.99 (save 25%)
- Anker Wireless Charger, 313 Wireless Charger (Stand) for $18.99 (save 24%)
- Anker Portable Charger, USB-C Portable Charger 10000mAh for $54.99 (save 17%)
MobileSyrup utilizes affiliate partnerships. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, though we may earn a commission on purchases made via these links that helps fund the journalism provided free on our website.
Source: Amazon Canada