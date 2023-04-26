Amazon lists unreleased Beats Studio Buds+, reveals transparent colour

It seems Apple’s upcoming Beats Studio Buds+ will take a cue from Nothing’s earbuds and offer a transparent design.

The rumoured Studio Buds+ made a brief appearance on Amazon, though the listing has since been removed (you can still find it on the Wayback Machine). Along with the transparent colour, there will be ‘Black’ and ‘Ivory’ colour options. However, the overall design looks largely unchanged from the original Studio Buds.

Beyond the colour options, the listing revealed some other details. The Studio Buds+ will offer a “custom acoustic platform” for rich, immersive sound, have active noise-cancelling (ANC) and transparency modes, 36 hours of listening time and one-touch pairing.

The listing notes that the Studio Buds+ come with four pairs of silicon tips, offer ‘Class 1’ Bluetooth and have three larger voice-targeting mics to better filter background noise. The Buds Studio+ support spatial audio and are IPX4 rated for water and sweat resistance.

Moreover, the listing includes a May 18th release date, suggesting the Studio Buds+ are right around the corner. The listed price is $169.99 (or $169.95 for the transparent option).

Source: Amazon (via the Wayback Machine) Via: MacRumors