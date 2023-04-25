fbpx
What’s new on CBC Gem in May 2023

Exclusive Canadian premieres for the month include Animal Control, Everything You Love, The Real Crown: Inside the House of Windsor and more

Karandeep Oberoi
Apr 25, 20238:02 AM EDT 4 comments

CBC has unveiled the full list of movies and shows hitting its CBC Gem streaming service in May.

Below is all the content set to hit the platform:

May 1st

  • Fiddler’s Journey to the Big Screen (1×88, Documentary, directed by Daniel Raim, USA)Hidden Letters (1×86, Documentary, directed by Violet Du Feng, China/USA/Germany/Norway)
  • House Special (5×22, Docu-series, Black Rhino Creative, Canada)
  • On My Way Out: The Secret Life of Nani and Popi (1×40, Documentary, directed by Brandon Gross and Skyler Gross, Canada)
  • Ravi Patel’s Pursuit of Happiness (4×60, Docuseries, CNN, USA)

May 3rd

  • Lucky Grandma (1×87, Drama/Comedy, directed by Sasie Sealy, USA)
  • The Real Crown: Inside the House of Windsor (5×45, Docuseries, 72 Films, UK)

May 5th

  • Harlots Season 1 (8×60, Drama, Monumental Pictures, UK)
  • Malcolm is Missing (88 mins, documentary Channel original, directed by Robert and Jari Osbourne, Canada)

May 10th

  • Love, Leymo (12mins, directed by Randall Okita, Canada)

May 12th

  • Animal Control (12×30, Comedy, Fox Entertainment, USA)

May 17th

  • Jamie: Keep Cooking and Carry on (20×30, Lifestyle, A Fresh One Production, UK)

May 19th

  • Everything You Love (7×25, Drama, The Oslo Company, Norway)
  • Tulipani: Love, Honour & a Bicycle (1×90, Comedy/Drama, directed by Mike van Diem, The Netherlands/ Italy/Canada)

May 26th

  • Colin & Justin’s Hotel From Hell (4×60, Lifestyle, Ricochet Television, UK)

May 29th

  • digi-ART (6×15, CBC Arts, Docuseries)

CBC Gem is free with ads, while an ad-free ‘Premium’ subscription is available for $4.99/month.

Additionally, CBC has also teased what’s coming to Gem in June:

  • Casa Susanna
  • Dear Flora (Pour Toi Flora)
  • Love Me Season 2
  • Marie Antoinette

Image credit: CBC

