Twitter begins labelling tweets that have restricted visibility

Tweets that fall under the restrictions are now easier to identify

John Kanellakos
Apr 25, 20235:40 PM EDT 0 comments
Twitter has announced that notification labels for restricted Tweets is now live on the site. News of this latest update comes courtesy of the Twitter Safety account.

Tweets that are deemed to violate the company’s hateful conduct policy will now include a label to denote that this has occurred. Impacted tweets will now display a pop-up that reads “visibility limited: this Tweet may violate Twitter’s rules against Harmful Conduct.”

Twitter has infamously taken a more hands-off approach to its content moderation since being taken over by Elon Musk in April of last year.

You can read more about Twitter’s current enforcement philosophy here.

Source: Twitter Via: Engadget

