The Office is coming to Crave in Canada in May 2023

All nine seasons of the U.S. version of The Office are coming to Crave on May 1st.

Bell announced the news as part of its larger breakdown of new May content. The beloved NBC sitcom has been a staple on Netflix for years, with the streamer paying millions to retain the rights. However, NBC paid half a billion dollars to pull the series from Netflix to stream on its own Peacock platform in 2021. In Canada, where Peacock isn’t available, The Office has continued to stream on Netflix.

It’s unclear how this new Crave deal might affect The Office‘s availability on Netflix. It’s worth noting that there is no “last day to watch on Netflix” message for The Office, while Crave also isn’t claiming it’s the “new Canadian home” of the series as it has with the likes of Friends. MobileSyrup has reached out to Netflix to confirm that The Office will remain on its service beyond May 1st and will update this story once a response has been received.

This wouldn’t be the first time a series has streamed on multiple platforms. Last year, the fifth season of The Handmaid’s Tale was released on Crave as usual in addition to Amazon’s Prime Video. It’s possible NBC has a similarly loose licensing agreement with The Office.

Image credit: NBC