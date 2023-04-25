Telus celebrates planting 1 million trees in bid to fight climate change

Canadian mobile carrier Telus is celebrating a new milestone – the planting of its 1 millionth tree. This number of trees is equivalent to 20,000 acres of forest, according to the company.

“Planting trees and restoring kelp forests is critically important because trees and underwater habitats are essential nature-based climate solutions,” says Geoff Pegg, head of sustainability at Telus.

Telus outlines a number of environmental goals and initiatives it’s taking part in, which can be read in its 2022 Sustainability and ESG Report. This includes the goal of using 100 percent renewable or low-emitting energy by 2025.

The telecom giant is currently partnered with environmental restoration companies such as Veritree and Flash Forest. Its efforts on reforestation and seaforestation projects are ongoing.

The news comes at a time when climate change concerns are top-of-mind for many. A number of other tech companies are pledging support towards environmental initiatives, including becoming carbon neutral in the coming years.

Source: Telus