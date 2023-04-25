Public Mobile offering $40 bill credit when you buy a $100+ phone

Telus flanker brand Public Mobile is offering a $40 credit to new customers who buy a phone from Public — as long as it costs $100 or more.

The offer runs until May 5th and has a few stipulations. First, it’s only for new customers and customers “must purchase a device and SIM from Public Mobile before May 5th and activate by May 19th.” Public says it will distribute the $40 as a bill credit within 90 days of activation.

The other thing of note is that all of Public’s phones are certified pre-owned. Depending on how you feel about pre-owned devices, that might be a turn-off, but if you’re trying to get a cheap phone, it’s not a bad way to do it. At the time of writing, Public had the following options:

Motorola G Pure – $145

Samsung Galaxy A03S – $159

Apple iPhone 8 – $189

Motorola G Power – $189

Apple iPhone 8 Plus – $239

Samsung Galaxy A13 – $259

Samsung Galaxy S10 – $349

iPhone SE 2 – $349

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE – $349

TCL 20 Pro – $349

iPhone XR – $359

Galaxy S10+ – $429

You can view a full list of phones here.