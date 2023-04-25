OnePlus Pad costs $649 in Canada

Leading up to the full release of its much-hyped tablet, OnePlus has shared pricing for the new device and its accessories.

The tablet starts at $649 CAD, which is roughly a direct conversion from the $479 USD price. Alongside the tablet, there are several add-ons, like a Magnetic keyboard ($209 CAD), a stylus ($139) and a folio case ($57).

The company already offers some pre-order bonuses, with more to follow on April 28th. OnePlus will also have a few deals with the new tablet, including 50 percent off the OnePlus Buds Pro 2 earbuds or extra discounts if you trade in an older device.

The price of the OnePlus Pad isn’t astronomically high, but it’s a bit more than both base model iPads in Canada and a little less than most modern Samsung tablets. The base iPad with a home button still costs $449, and the new colourful iPad is $599, both undercutting OnePlus. On the flip side, the Samsung Galaxy Tab 7 FE costs $699.

As always, we don’t recommend pre-ordering devices ad instead waiting until the reviews drop to help you get a complete picture of what you’re buying.

Beyond that, the OnePlus has shared that the tablet comes in a new green colour called ‘Halo Green.’ The high-resolution screen has a 7:5 aspect ratio, giving it a squarer shape than most other Android tablets. Like many other OnePlus devices, this tablet also supports fast charging.

As we get closer to Google I/O, where the search giant has all but promised we’ll see the new Pixel Tablet, it’s shaping up to be a very exciting year for big-screen Android users.

Source: OnePlus