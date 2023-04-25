New on Paramount+ Canada: May 2023

Paramount+ has released a list of movies and shows set to arrive at the steaming service in Canada this May.

Highlights include Last King of the Cross, No Escape, The Family Stallone (Season 1) and Blowing LA (Season 1).

May 2nd

First Blood (movie)

Rambo: First Blood Part II (movie)

Rambo III (movie)

Rambo (movie)

Young Dylan (new episodes)

May 5th

FBI True Season 1 Premiere (series)

Season 1 Premiere (series) Last King of the Cross (series)

Death’s Roulette (movie)

May 9th

Spontaneous (movie)

The Peanut Butter Falcon (movie)

The Upside (movie)

May 11th

Der Scheich ‘The Sheikh’ (movie)

Fool Me (special)

May 12th

12th Victim (limited series)

2nd Chance (movie)

Nothing Lasts Forever (movie)

Pain & Gain (movie)

Waco: The Aftermath, all episodes (series)

May 16th

Kayak to Klemtu (movie)

Loving Pablo (movie)

One Week (movie)

Rocketman (movie)

The Loud House, new episode block (series)

Wild Card (movie)

May 17th

The Family Stallone Season 1 premiere (series)

Blowing LA Season 1 premiere (series)

Francesco, Il Cantico (special)



May 18th

No Escape, all episodes (series)

May 19th

Ghosts of Beirut Season 1 premiere (series)

Star Trek: Discovery, Season 4 (series)

Unseen (movie)

May 23rd

Afghan Dreamers (movie)

Hustle & Flow (movie)

Mississippi Grind (movie)

Rosie’s Theatre Kids (movie)

Save the Last Dance (movie)

The Fire That Took Her (movie)

The Honeymooners (2005) (movie)

The Patrick Star Show, new episode block (series)

May 26th

A Corpo Libero (The Gymnasts) Season 1 premiere (series)

Arrival (movie)

Kamp Koral, new episode block (series)

May 30th

Danger Force (series)

Dirty Grandpa (movie)

Eurotrip (movie)

The Body Remembers When The World Broke Open (movie)

May 31st

George Michael – A Different Story (special)

George Michael – Freedom Uncut (special)

George Michael – Live in London (special)

Paramount+ subscriptions cost $9.99/month. Paramount+ is available on Android, iOS, Apple TV and more.

Image credit: Paramount