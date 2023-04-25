Motorola’s upcoming Razr to have the largest flip phone cover display

While renders of a Lite model have been previously leaked, Motorola has now officially confirmed that its upcoming Razr flip phone will house a 3.5-inch external display, the largest of any flip phone to date.

In a post on the Chinese blog site Weibo, an executive of Lenovo China’s mobile business department confirmed the external display size for the Razr. This would see the upcoming phone’s display overtake the Oppo N2 Flip’s 3.26-inch panel for the largest cover display on a flip phone.

Motorola is already one of the leading providers of quality flip phones, with the Moto Razr 2022 going as far as rivalling the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4. The Lenovo subsidiary is currently working on a Lite and Plus model from its Razr lineup.

For comparison, the alleged 3.5-inch display would be the same size as the first iPhone. Motorola could also have already outdone Samsung’s 2023 offering, with leaks of the Galaxy Z Flip 5 showing a 3.4-inch cover display.

The question becomes, what’s the upcoming Razr going to do with all that space? Hopefully, Motorola is planning some big things to get the most out of the 3.5-inch display, whether it be running apps or increased resolution. Without proper optimization, the record-breaking display could become nothing more than a marketing grab.

There is currently no word on when the upcoming 2023 Razr will release, if at all, in Canada. The 2nd-gen Razr never made its way to Canada, meaning Lenovo could choose to do the same with the 2023 model. The phone will most likely debut in China before arriving in Europe and the United States.

For more Motorola news, check out the latest additions to its budget-tier phone lineup.

Image credit: Motorola

Source: Weibo Via: Android Police