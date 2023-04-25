iRobot discounts its robot vacuums by up to 27 percent off

Robotic vacuum cleaners have changed the way we clean our homes by offering several benefits, including time-saving, convenience, improved air quality, and low maintenance.
The iRobot Roomba is on sale through Amazon and it’s one of the most popular brands that offers decent cleaning, smart navigation, options for scheduling, voice control, and low maintenance.
These deals are below and are more expensive that a traditional broom and mop, robotic vacuums can save money and time in the long run.
- iRobot Roomba Self-Emptying Robot Vacuum & Mop for $1,198.99 (save $200)
- iRobot Roomba i3+ EVO (3550) Self-Emptying Robot Vacuum for $548.99 (save $150)
- iRobot Roomba 694 Robot Vacuum-Wi-Fi Connectivity for $269.99 (Save $100)
- iRobot Roomba s9+ Self-Emptying Robot Vacuum for $998.99 (save $300)
- iRobot Roomba j7 (7150) Robot Vacuum for $549.99 (save $200)
- iRobot Roomba j7+ (7550) Self-Emptying Robot Vacuum for $798.98 (save $200)
- iRobot Roomba i3 EVO (3150) Wi-Fi Connected Robot Vacuum for $348.99 (save $200)
MobileSyrup utilizes affiliate partnerships. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, though we may earn a commission on purchases made via these links that helps fund the journalism provided free on our website.
Source: Amazon Canada