Apple TV and Apple Music Windows app previews receive updates

Last year during Microsoft’s Surface event, the software giant announced that Windows users would soon be able to download native Apple TV and Apple Music applications on their machines.

Subsequently, in January, previews of Apple Music and Apple TV apps made their way to the Microsoft Store. Since the apps were in a ‘preview’ version, Apple had warned that some features may not function as intended.

While Apple hasn’t provided any updates about the apps since, Reddit users with keen eyes noticed some changes with the Apple Music app, as shared by MacRumors.

According to a Reddit post, the Apple Music preview application now includes support for Windows 11 media controls and keyboard shortcuts. It also seems to offer support for song lyrics and smoother continuous playback of consecutive lossless tracks.

The Apple TV app preview, on the other hand, appears to have received an update, but changes are currently unknown.

Back in January, when the Apple Music and Apple TV app previews made their way to the Microsoft Store, an ‘Apple Devices’ app preview was also spotted. The app allowed users to manage and sync their Apple devices, including iPhones, iPads and iPods, directly from their Windows machines. At the time, the app contained references to Apple’s upcoming mixed reality headset and the software it might run on. References to “xrOS” and “RealityOS” have now reportedly been removed.

Apple warns that installing these apps will prevent iTunes for Windows from opening, making other forms of content, such as audiobooks and podcasts, inaccessible until a compatible version of iTunes is released or the preview apps are uninstalled.

Image credit: u/ttankdestroyer

Source: u/ttankdestroyer Via: MacRumors