New on Prime Video Canada: May 2023

Amazon has revealed the full list of movies and TV shows coming to its Prime Video service in Canada in May.
Highlights include Women Talking from Toronto writer-director Sarah Polley, The Whale starring Toronto’s Brendan Frazer and horror fan-favourite M3GAN.
Read on for the full list, including what’s landing on Prime Video’s paid channels.
May 1st
- Jodi
May 2nd
- Jimmy O. Yang: Guess How Much? [Amazon Original]
May 5th
- Hasta La Madre Del Día De Las Madres [Amazon Original]
- Poker Face
- Triangle Of Sadness [Exclusive Content]
May 6th
- M3GAN [Exclusive Content]
- ONEFC: ONE Fight Night 10: Johnson vs. Moraes III
May 7th
- Collide
May 10th
- Bowie: Moonage Daydream [Exclusive Content]
- Hello Kitty: Super Style! (Season 3) [Amazon Original]
- La Vida Despues Del Reality [Exclusive Content]
May 11th
Dahaad (Season 1) [Amazon Original]
Ride on Time (Season 5)
May 12th
- De Viaje Con Los Derbez (Season 3) [Amazon Original]
- The Enforcer
- The Legend & Butterfly
- The Men’s Club Next Chapter [Exclusive Content]
May 13th
- Igor Guimaraes Comedy Special [Exclusive Content]
May 15th
- Veeran
May 16th
- Zarna Garg: One in A Billion [Amazon Original]
May 17th
- Modern Love Chennai [Amazon Original]
May 18th
- The Ferragnez (Season 2) [Amazon Original]
- The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug
- Neelavelicham
- Shrek the Third
May 19th
- The Whale [Exclusive Content]
May 20th
- Ram
May 24th
- Bhola
- James May: Oh Cook (Season 2) [Amazon Original]
May 25th
- A+ [Exclusive Content]
- Cold Pursuit
- Serenity
May 26th
- Battle On Buka Street
- The Gryphon [Amazon Original]
- Libre De Reír [Amazon Original]
- The Offering
May 28th
- Women Talking [Exclusive Content]
May 30th
- Desecration
- Hustle
- In Bed with The Pedros
- Rodeo
- Sista
- Tiger’s Tail
Prime Video Channels
- Bachelor in Paradise Canada (Season 2) on Citytv+ (May 9th)
- Fear the Walking Dead (Season 8) on AMC+ (May 11th)
- Prey for the Devil on Starz (May 12th)
- The Family Stallone on Paramount+ (May 17th)
- Happy Valley (Season 3) on AMC+ and Acorn TV (May 22nd)
- Mayans MC (Season 5) on Citytv+ (May 25th)
- Bupkis (Season 1) on StackTV (May 26th)
Leaving Prime Video in May
- Wayne (May 5th)
- Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway (May 7th)
- Commando 2: The Black Money Trail (May 19th)
- Naked Singularity (May 24th)
- Wrong Turn (May 29th)
- Noor (May 30th)
Prime Video is included with an Amazon Prime membership, which costs $89/year.
