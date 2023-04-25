New on Prime Video Canada: May 2023

Amazon has revealed the full list of movies and TV shows coming to its Prime Video service in Canada in May.

Highlights include Women Talking from Toronto writer-director Sarah Polley, The Whale starring Toronto’s Brendan Frazer and horror fan-favourite M3GAN.

Read on for the full list, including what’s landing on Prime Video’s paid channels.

May 1st

Jodi

May 2nd

Jimmy O. Yang: Guess How Much? [Amazon Original]

May 5th

Hasta La Madre Del Día De Las Madres [Amazon Original]

Poker Face

Triangle Of Sadness [Exclusive Content]

May 6th

M3GAN [Exclusive Content]

ONEFC: ONE Fight Night 10: Johnson vs. Moraes III

May 7th

Collide

May 10th

Bowie: Moonage Daydream [Exclusive Content]

Hello Kitty: Super Style! (Season 3) [Amazon Original]

La Vida Despues Del Reality [Exclusive Content]

May 11th

Dahaad (Season 1) [Amazon Original]

Ride on Time (Season 5)

May 12th

De Viaje Con Los Derbez (Season 3) [Amazon Original]

The Enforcer

The Legend & Butterfly

The Men’s Club Next Chapter [Exclusive Content]

May 13th

Igor Guimaraes Comedy Special [Exclusive Content]

May 15th

Veeran

May 16th

Zarna Garg: One in A Billion [Amazon Original]

May 17th

Modern Love Chennai [Amazon Original]

May 18th

The Ferragnez (Season 2) [Amazon Original]

The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug

Neelavelicham

Shrek the Third

May 19th

The Whale [Exclusive Content]

May 20th

Ram

May 24th

Bhola

James May: Oh Cook (Season 2) [Amazon Original]

May 25th

A+ [Exclusive Content]

Cold Pursuit

Serenity

May 26th

Battle On Buka Street

The Gryphon [Amazon Original]

Libre De Reír [Amazon Original]

The Offering

May 28th

Women Talking [Exclusive Content]

May 30th

Desecration

Hustle

In Bed with The Pedros

Rodeo

Sista

Tiger’s Tail

Prime Video Channels

Bachelor in Paradise Canada (Season 2) on Citytv+ (May 9th)

Fear the Walking Dead (Season 8) on AMC+ (May 11th)

Prey for the Devil on Starz (May 12th)

The Family Stallone on Paramount+ (May 17th)

Happy Valley (Season 3) on AMC+ and Acorn TV (May 22nd)

Mayans MC (Season 5) on Citytv+ (May 25th)

Bupkis (Season 1) on StackTV (May 26th)

Leaving Prime Video in May

Wayne (May 5th)

Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway (May 7th)

Commando 2: The Black Money Trail (May 19th)

Naked Singularity (May 24th)

Wrong Turn (May 29th)

Noor (May 30th)

Find out what came to Prime Video Canada in April here.

Prime Video is included with an Amazon Prime membership, which costs $89/year.

Image credit: Blumhouse