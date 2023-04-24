Samsung reported to launch Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Flip 5 ahead of schedule

Samsung is reportedly planning to launch the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5 earlier than expected, with a possible release date towards the end of July.

As reported by SamMobile, Samsung is preparing to hold an Unpacked event during the last week of July 2023, likely between July 25th and July 27th.

Last year’s launch event for the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Flip 4 was held on August 10th, making this year’s rumoured launch date roughly two weeks sooner than expected. One reason for the earlier launch could be the competition. Google is reportedly launching the Pixel Fold at Google I/O next month, with a release planned for June. Additionally, OnePlus is launching its first foldable in Q3, likely in July or August. By launching the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Flip 5 in July, Samsung can stay ahead of the competition and not follow them.

The report contradicts industry leaker Jon Prosser, who said that the Galaxy Fold 4, Flip 4 and Watch 5 series will launch at an Unpacked event on August 10th.

Samsung event / launch dump (thread, 1/2) S22 launching in Lavender on Aug 26 Fold 4

Phantom Black, Green, Beige

Announcement / pre-orders Aug 10

Launch Aug 26 Flip 4

Graphite, Bora Purple, Pink Gold, Blue

Announcement / pre-orders Aug 10

Launch Aug 26 — jon prosser (@jon_prosser) June 8, 2022

From what we know so far, the Z Flip 5 will launch in beige, gray, light green and light pink, and the Fold 5 will come in beige, black and light blue. Samsung will also have some ‘Samsung Experience’ exclusive colours and bespoke versions that allow you to mix and match. Further, the Galaxy Z Fold 5 will likely have a larger inner display and an improved hinge mechanism, while the Galaxy Z Flip 5 is expected to have a bigger external display and a better camera setup.

With the foldable market expanding rapidly, Samsung’s earlier launch could be a strategic move to stay ahead of the competition and maintain its position as a leader in the foldable phone space.

Source: SamMobile