iPadOS 17 again reported to drop support for some iPad models

The first generation iPad Pro (9.7-inch and 12.9-inch) and the fifth generation iPad will not be receiving iPadOS 17, claims French publication iPhoneSoft. This comes after a previous report suggested the same roadmap for Apple’s upcoming software lineup.

iPhoneSoft claims it received the information from an internal source at Apple. The publication notes that the devices run on the A9 and A9X chips, which is why they won’t get the iPadOS 17 update.

Apple is notorious for maintaining software support on its iPads and iPhones for longer than most of its Android-based competition. It would certainly be sad to see these older iPad models left behind. That said, the Cupertino, California-based company remains at the top of the pack with respect to the industry as a whole.

Apple is expected to unveil iOS 17 and iPadOS 17 at its upcoming WWDC event in June. Alongside the unveiling, it’s likely that we will finally learn of official device support for the highly anticipated update.

Image credit: Shutterstock

Source: iPhoneSoft Via: MacRumors