Google Authenticator to begin syncing one-time codes in the cloud

A new update to Authenticator for Android and iOS allows for backups of codes in your Google account to be stored, meaning users won’t be locked out indefinitely if they lose a device with stored codes. Users will no longer have to reauthorize their linked apps if they get a new phone.

The latest version of Authenticator will let users follow prompts to sign into Google and enable syncing. The company says, “If you set up 2-Step Verification, you can use the Google Authenticator app to generate codes. You can still generate codes without internet connection or mobile service.”

The update also features a new logo for the app.

Despite adding passkey support in Android and Chrome, Google still understands that one-time codes are sometimes necessary for people looking to get back into their accounts. Thankfully, the new update to the app may encourage users to opt for two-factor authentication for increased protection of their devices.

Google joins companies like Microsoft, which has its own cloud backup in Microsoft Authenticator.

Header image credit: Google

Source: Google Via: Engadget