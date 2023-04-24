AMD’s latest 7000X3D series CPUs suffer random burnouts

AMD’s latest 7000X3D series CPUs have been making headlines recently, but not in the way anyone would want.

Many owners of the 7950X3D and 7800X3D CPUs have been reporting random burnouts, causing damage to both the processor and AM5 socket, as well as killingkilling their motherboards, as shared by The Verge.

“Came home to my system idling full fan and QCode of 00,” wrote Reddit user u/Speedrookie. “Reset BIOS, play with memory, then take it apart to find the 7800X3D bulged out and took the socket with it. What are my options?”

Other users have reported similar experiences, indicating that this is a widespread problem. In a reply to Speedrookie’s post, Reddit user u/dStruct714 wrote, “I had this exact same thing happen to my brand new 3-week old Asus X670E-E Gaming Wifi and 7950X a few months ago. Absolutely no abuse, I hadn’t even overclocked anything yet.” They added, “It was sitting idle with just the browser open and I heard a pop, screen went black and that was all she wrote. Initially I thought motherboard component failure, until I pulled the CPU off.”

The Verge reached out to AMD and ASUS regarding the issue, though it didn’t hear back from either company. An MSI spokesperson, however, did shed some light on the issue. MSI has identified abnormal voltage issues as a potential cause of the problem. “It’s important to note that the 7000X3D series CPUs do not support manual voltage and frequency adjustments, but only support PBO (Precision Boost Overdrive) overclocking. In order to prevent over-voltage and reduce the risk of damage to the 7000X3D series CPUs, MSI has added some restrictions in both the AM5 series BIOS and the MSI Center,” wrote the MSI rep.

MSI has released new BIOS updates for its AM5 motherboards, which now only support negative voltage offsets for voltage settings, reducing CPU voltage only. Asus has also taken action, removing older BIOS versions for some of its AM5 motherboards and restricting CPU voltage options on the latest BIOS revisions.

If you own any of AMD’s latest Ryzen CPUs or AM5 motherboards, it is highly recommended that you update your BIOS immediately to protect your system. While AMD has yet to comment on this issue, it is hoped that more information will become available soon.

Image credit: u/dStruct714, u/Speedrookie

Via: The Verge