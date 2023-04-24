Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K price drops to $59

Amazon has once again cut the cost of its popular Fire TV Stick 4K, now a respectable 14 percent off at $59.99.

The Fire TV Stick 4K with Alexa Voice is a streaming media player that allows you to access a various content, including movies, TV shows, music, and games, on your TV. It supports 4K Ultra HD, HDR, and Dolby Vision.

One of the key features of the Fire TV Stick 4K is its integration with Alexa Voice, which you can use your voice to control your TV and search for content across different apps. For example, you can ask Alexa to play a specific movie or TV show, pause or rewind content, and even order food or check the weather.

The Fire TV Stick 4K also offers a selection of streaming apps, including popular ones like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and YouTube. Additionally, the Fire TV Stick 4K has a built-in web browser that connects you to use the internet on your TV.

Source: Amazon Canada