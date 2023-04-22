Telecom news roundup: Bell looked to purchase BAI contract with Telus [Apr. 15-21]

Here’s a recap of some of the most important telecom stories this week.

Business

Rogers is moving customer service jobs Shaw outsourced to Central America back to Canada, following on a commitment it made for “a 100 percent Canadian-based customer service team.”

In other Rogers news, former ISED minister Navdeep Bains joined the company’s executive team.

Virgin Plus has added a new option to its benefits program called Member Mondays featuring limited-time deals at the beginning of every week.

According to Ookla, Bell provided the fastest mobile and fixed broadband services in the first quarter of 2023.

Starlink has launched a new Maritime plan to bring internet access to the sea.

Bell says it offered to buy the BAI contract with Telus, even including a $10 million discretionary bonus for the TTC to spend on matters it sees fit. The TTC then rejected Bell, saying it wouldn’t “tear up the contract” it had with BAI.

Bell is expanding its fibre internet services in Leamington, Ontario.

Government

Ericsson and the Government of Canada announced an investment in the provider’s Montreal and Ottawa facilities. The funds will fuel research and new jobs.

Deals

Telus and Koodo launched a 50GB $70/ month plan deal. More details are available here.